Xylem Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth-Quarter Highlights



  • Orders of $2.4 billion, up 9% on a reported basis and 7% organically
  • Revenue of $2.4 billion, up 6% on a reported basis and 4% organically
  • Earnings per share of $1.37, up 2%; $1.42 on an adjusted basis, up 20%

Full-Year Highlights

  • Revenue of $9.0 billion, up 6% on a reported basis and 5% organically
  • Earnings per share of $3.92, up 7%; $5.08 on an adjusted basis, up 19%
  • Initiating 2026 full-year revenue guidance of $9.1 to $9.2 billion, up 2% to 4% organically, and adjusted earnings per share of $5.35 to $5.60

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LetsSolveWater--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. The Company’s fourth-quarter revenue of $2.4 billion was driven by strong execution. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were up 20% driven by productivity and price.

“The team delivered an exceptionally strong fourth quarter, capping a year of solid execution and transformation across Xylem,” said Matthew Pine, Xylem’s CEO. “We achieved record full-year revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS, supported by broad-based demand across our largest end markets. Healthy organic revenue and orders growth gave us solid momentum coming into 2026.”

“Xylem’s transformation continues to strengthen the quality of our earnings and position us for sustainable, profitable growth. In 2026, we expect resilient underlying demand as we sharpen our focus on simplifying the product portfolio to deliver essential technologies that help customers address their biggest water challenges. We remain confident in both our 2026 outlook and our ability to execute against our long-term framework.”

Net income attributable to Xylem for the quarter was $335 million, or $1.37 per share. Net income margin decreased 50 basis points to 14.0 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance and a reduction in the estimated loss on sale of businesses, partially offset by increased restructuring and realignment costs. Adjusted net income attributable to Xylem was $348 million, or $1.42 per share, which excludes the loss on sale of businesses, purchase accounting intangible amortization, restructuring and realignment costs, and special charges.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 23.2 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 220 basis points. Productivity savings and strong price realization drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation, lower volumes, and tariffs.

The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.43 per share, an increase of 8 percent. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2026.

Outlook

Xylem forecasts full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $9.1 to $9.2 billion, up approximately 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 2 to 4 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 22.9 to 23.3 percent, an increase of 70 to 110 basis points from Xylem’s 2025 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow margin is expected to be approximately 10.2 to 11 percent.

Further 2026 planning assumptions are included in Xylem’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Supplemental information on Xylem’s fourth-quarter earnings, as well as definitions of and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 22,000 employees delivered revenue of $9 billion in 2025, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” "contemplate," "predict," “outlook,” “forecast,” “likely,” “believe,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition, results of operations, and any forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, availability of funding for customers, inflation and governments’ related monetary policy in response, and the strength of the real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical matters, including nationalism, protectionism and anti-global sentiment, volatility involving the U.S. and other governments, ongoing, escalation or outbreak of international conflicts, and regulatory, trade protection, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, labor shortages, trade agreements, tariffs, and other trade protection measures, and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents, data breaches, or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we or our customers rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including semiconductors or other key components; operational disruptions at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including as respects performance guarantees and customers’ budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain, compete for and attract leadership, other key talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around productivity, simplification, restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability efforts and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, artificial intelligence, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability efforts, plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC or other regulatory authorities, and are not intended to create legal rights or obligations. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on: standards for measuring progress that are still developing; internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

(In Millions, except per share data)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue from products

$

7,472

 

 

$

7,095

 

 

$

6,291

 

Revenue from services

 

1,563

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,073

 

Revenue

 

9,035

 

 

 

8,562

 

 

 

7,364

 

Cost of revenue from products

 

4,459

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

3,817

 

Cost of revenue from services

 

1,101

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

830

 

Cost of revenue

 

5,560

 

 

 

5,350

 

 

 

4,647

 

Gross profit

 

3,475

 

 

 

3,212

 

 

 

2,717

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,923

 

 

 

1,911

 

 

 

1,757

 

Research and development expenses

 

226

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

232

 

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

 

103

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

76

 

Operating income

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

652

 

Interest expense

 

(29

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(49

)

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating income, net

 

18

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

33

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

(31

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(1

)

Income before taxes

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

635

 

Income tax expense

 

(231

)

 

 

(197

)

 

 

(26

)

Net income

$

950

 

 

$

890

 

 

$

609

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Xylem

$

957

 

 

$

890

 

 

$

609

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.93

 

 

$

3.67

 

 

$

2.81

 

Diluted

$

3.92

 

 

$

3.65

 

 

$

2.79

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

243.4

 

 

 

242.6

 

 

 

217.0

 

Diluted

 

244.0

 

 

 

243.5

 

 

 

218.2

 

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Millions)
 

December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,479

 

 

$

1,121

 

Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $68 and $59 in 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

1,759

 

 

 

1,668

 

Inventories

 

983

 

 

 

996

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

244

 

 

 

236

 

Assets held for sale

 

176

 

 

 

77

 

Total current assets

 

4,641

 

 

 

4,098

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,159

 

 

 

1,152

 

Goodwill

 

8,332

 

 

 

7,980

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

2,272

 

 

 

2,379

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,230

 

 

 

884

 

Total assets

$

17,634

 

 

$

16,493

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,013

 

 

$

1,006

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,271

 

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

 

534

 

 

 

38

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

72

 

 

 

21

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,856

 

 

 

2,336

 

Long-term debt, net

 

1,408

 

 

 

1,978

 

Accrued post-retirement benefit obligations

 

317

 

 

 

304

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

405

 

 

 

497

 

Other non-current accrued liabilities

 

899

 

 

 

496

 

Total liabilities

 

5,885

 

 

 

5,611

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest

 

258

 

 

 

235

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock — par value $0.01 per share:

 

 

 

Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 259.9 and 259.2 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

8,759

 

 

 

8,687

 

Retained earnings

 

3,706

 

 

 

3,140

 

Treasury stock – at cost 16.3 shares and 16.2 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

(768

)

 

 

(753

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(220

)

 

 

(435

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,480

 

 

 

10,642

 

Non-controlling interest

 

11

 

 

 

5

 

Total equity

 

11,491

 

 

 

10,647

 

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity

$

17,634

 

 

$

16,493

 

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

950

 

 

$

890

 

 

$

609

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

267

 

 

 

258

 

 

 

193

 

Amortization

 

308

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

243

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(35

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(79

)

Share-based compensation

 

53

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

60

 

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

 

103

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

76

 

Loss from sale of businesses

 

31

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

1

 

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

 

 

 

 

(152

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Payments for restructuring

 

(82

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(30

)

Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans

 

(26

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(25

)

Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in receivables

 

(55

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(87

)

Changes in inventories

 

23

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

41

 

Changes in accounts payable

 

(22

)

 

 

64

 

 

 

22

 

Changes in accrued liabilities

 

(69

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

(4

)

Changes in accrued and deferred taxes

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

(109

)

Changes in long term receivables

 

(146

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

1

 

Net changes in other assets and liabilities

 

(64

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(75

)

Net Cash — Operating activities

 

1,241

 

 

 

1,263

 

 

 

837

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(331

)

 

 

(321

)

 

 

(271

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

17

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

1

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(163

)

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(476

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash disposed

 

49

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

105

 

Cash received from investments

 

8

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

1

 

Cash paid for investments

 

(42

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(1

)

Cash paid for equity investments

 

(7

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(57

)

Cash received from interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

Cash received from cross-currency swaps

 

35

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

28

 

Cash paid for asset acquisition

 

(37

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

4

 

Net Cash — Investing activities

 

(471

)

 

 

(482

)

 

 

(628

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt issued, net

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt repaid

 

 

 

 

(268

)

 

 

 

Long-term debt issued, net

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

278

 

Long-term debt repaid, net

 

(82

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(160

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(15

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(25

)

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options

 

20

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

62

 

Dividends paid

 

(391

)

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(299

)

Other, net

 

(34

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(13

)

Net Cash — Financing activities

 

(501

)

 

 

(615

)

 

 

(157

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

90

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

23

 

Increase in cash classified within assets held for sale

 

(12

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

Decrease in cash classified within assets held for sale

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash classified within assets held for sale

 

(1

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

358

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

75

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

1,121

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

944

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

1,479

 

 

$

1,121

 

 

$

1,019

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the year for:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

$

61

 

 

$

67

 

 

$

69

 

Income taxes (net of refunds received)

$

267

 

 

$

219

 

 

$

211

 

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
 
 
Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures that we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
 
“Organic revenue" and "Organic orders” defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
 
“Constant currency” defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
 
“EBITDA” defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
 
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
 
"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and “Adjusted EPS” defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income attributable to Xylem and earnings per share attributable to Xylem, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
 
"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
 
“Free Cash Flow” defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures. Our definition of free cash flow does not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.
 
"Free Cash Flow Margin" defined as free cash flow, adjusted (as applicable) for significant cash paid or received for non-operational tax, acquisition or divestiture activities; divided by revenue.
 
“Realignment costs” defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
 
“Special charges" defined as non-recurring costs incurred by the Company, such as those related to acquisitions and integrations, divestitures and non-cash impairment charges.
 
“Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
 
Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
 
(As Reported) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant
Currency
(A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A
Change

% Change

Acquisitions /
Divestitures

 Change % Change
Orders Orders 2025 v. 2024 2025 v. 2024 Book-to-Bill FX Impact Adj. 2025 v. 2024 Adj. 2025 v. 2024

2025

2024
Year Ended December 31
Xylem Inc.

8,904

8,730

174

 

2

%

99

%

30

 

(65

)

139

 

2

%

1

%

Water Infrastructure

2,672

2,727

(55

)

(2

%)

101

%

60

 

(35

)

(30

)

(1

%)

(3

%)

Applied Water

1,893

1,824

69

 

4

%

102

%

-

 

(15

)

54

 

3

%

3

%

Measurement and Control Solutions

1,873

1,672

201

 

12

%

90

%

(30

)

(14

)

157

 

9

%

11

%

Water Solutions and Services

2,466

2,507

(41

)

(2

%)

100

%

-

 

(1

)

(42

)

(2

%)

(2

%)

 
Quarter Ended December 31
Xylem Inc.

2,391

2,196

195

 

9

%

100

%

10

 

(45

)

160

 

7

%

7

%

Water Infrastructure

691

691

-

 

0

%

92

%

15

 

(22

)

(7

)

(1

%)

(3

%)

Applied Water

474

442

32

 

7

%

100

%

-

 

(10

)

22

 

5

%

5

%

Measurement and Control Solutions

588

473

115

 

24

%

110

%

(5

)

(7

)

103

 

22

%

23

%

Water Solutions and Services

638

590

48

 

8

%

100

%

-

 

(6

)

42

 

7

%

7

%

 
Quarter Ended September 30
Xylem Inc.

2,181

2,201

(20

)

(1

%)

96

%

2

 

(27

)

(45

)

(2

%)

(2

%)

Water Infrastructure

683

700

(17

)

(2

%)

104

%

15

 

(13

)

(15

)

(2

%)

(4

%)

Applied Water

445

437

8

 

2

%

98

%

-

 

(6

)

2

 

-

 

-

 

Measurement and Control Solutions

446

386

60

 

16

%

85

%

(13

)

(5

)

42

 

11

%

14

%

Water Solutions and Services

607

678

(71

)

(10

%)

96

%

-

 

(3

)

(74

)

(11

%)

(11

%)

 
Quarter Ended June 30
Xylem Inc.

2,174

2,087

87

 

4

%

94

%

13

 

(23

)

77

 

4

%

3

%

Water Infrastructure

672

690

(18

)

(3

%)

103

%

16

 

(12

)

(14

)

(2

%)

(4

%)

Applied Water

488

465

23

 

5

%

101

%

-

 

(5

)

18

 

4

%

4

%

Measurement and Control Solutions

437

384

53

 

14

%

81

%

(3

)

(5

)

45

 

12

%

13

%

Water Solutions and Services

577

548

29

 

5

%

92

%

-

 

(1

)

28

 

5

%

5

%

 
Quarter Ended March 31
Xylem Inc.

2,158

2,246

(88

)

(4

%)

104

%

5

 

30

 

(53

)

(2

%)

(3

%)

Water Infrastructure

626

646

(20

)

(3

%)

108

%

14

 

12

 

6

 

1

%

(1

%)

Applied Water

486

480

6

 

1

%

112

%

-

 

6

 

12

 

3

%

3

%

Measurement and Control Solutions

402

429

(27

)

(6

%)

82

%

(9

)

3

 

(33

)

(8

%)

(6

%)

Water Solutions and Services

644

691

(47

)

(7

%)

114

%

-

 

9

 

(38

)

(5

%)

(5

%)

 

