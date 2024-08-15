Home Business Wire Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 36 Cents per Share
Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 36 Cents per Share

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share payable on Sept. 26, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 29, 2024.


About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Contacts

Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xylem.com

Investors

Keith Buettner +1 (724) 772-1531

keith.buettner@xylem.com

