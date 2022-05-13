Home Business Wire Xylem Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend of 30 Cents per Share
Xylem Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend of 30 Cents per Share

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

