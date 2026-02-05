Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LetsSolveWater--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, announced today that Management and Investor Relations will make presentations and participate in investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

Citi’s 2026 Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference, February 17, Miami

Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference, February 18, Miami

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Xylem uses our Investor Relations website, www.xylem.com/en-us/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 240-3046

houston.spencer@xylem.com

Investors

Keith Buettner +1 (724) 772-1531

keith.buettner@xylem.com