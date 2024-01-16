XY Retail Partners with Iconic Luxury Brand Paul & Shark for Comprehensive Retail Solution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XY Retail, an industry-leading provider of unified retail solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Paul & Shark, a luxury fashion brand renowned for its elegant and lifestyle clothing. Paul & Shark will leverage XY Retail’s unique, fully-featured omnichannel platform with POS, OMS, Clienteling, and global fiscal compliance, to enhance the brand’s customer experiences.









Paul & Shark’s commitment to delivering a premium and unified customer experience globally aligns with XY Retail’s mission to integrate and transform retail operations with its unmatched capabilities. By embracing XY Retail’s 5-in-1 solution, Paul & Shark is set to replace its existing system, thus achieving greater flexibility, streamlined implementation, and a tailored approach to specific business needs.

The decision to integrate XY Retail’s advanced technology was driven by the platform’s ability to combine five essential retail functionalities into a seamless, single platform. XY Retail’s innovative approach offers Paul & Shark an unprecedented ability to manage fiscal compliance globally, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

XY Retail’s CEO, Susan Jeffers, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Paul & Shark, a brand synonymous with luxury and quality. Our unique unified commerce is designed to provide retailers with an edge in a competitive market. By leveraging data innovatively, we aim to enhance sustainability in luxury retail, reducing environmental impact while elevating the customer experience. We believe that this partnership will not only take Paul & Shark’s retail experience to new heights but also underscore our commitment to sustainable practices in the luxury market. Our unique 5-in-1 solution is designed to provide retailers with an edge in a competitive market, and we believe that this partnership will take Paul & Shark’s retail experience to new heights.”

“We are satisfied to have chosen XY Retail as the new in-store tool to improve the customer experience and enable omnichannel features to all our network,” said Alessio di Vietro, Chief Information Officer of Paul & Shark. “Thanks to complete and native mobile support, our staff can now count on an improved and integrated selling ceremony, being able to provide the customer with a new shopping experience. Thanks to the support of my team and the XY Retail team, we were able to complete the rollout of XY in our stores in just 4 months and starting from January 1st all our Stores are now on this new platform.”

This partnership further solidifies XY Retail’s position as a trailblazer in the retail technology space, continually evolving to meet the unique needs of luxury brands and setting new standards for efficiency, customization, and sophistication.

For more information about XY Retail’s innovative retail solutions, please visit https://www.xyretail.com/.

About XY Retail

XY Retail is a trailblazer in the world of unified commerce solutions, revolutionizing the retail landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native platform seamlessly and vertically integrates mobile point of sale, order management, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities, empowering global brands to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future of retail, XY Retail is at the forefront of shaping the next generation of innovative and dynamic commerce.

About Paul & Shark

Born from the passion for the water, Paul & Shark is a luxury fashion brand, synonymous with outdoor elegance, performance and Italian style that embodies expertise, know-how and a true commitment to sustainability. Paul&Shark collections are available in 143 different countries.

