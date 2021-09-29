XY Labs / XYO Network Announces Record Profits for the First Half of 2021 With 2x Growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$XYO #DeFI–The XYO Network (Coinbase: $XYO), the geospatial blockchain network, announced today a recent record 2x growth as well as profitability for the first half of 2021. XY Labs generated net income of $3,841,615 in the first half of 2021 through a plethora of disclosed and undisclosed partnerships vs a loss of $1,967,793 in the first half of 2020.

XYO stated that the number of nodes for the XYO Network had doubled in size over the last three months, noting a promising outlook for the remaining 2021 year and emphasizing a strong recovery from the global lull caused by COVID-19.

The company’s announcement shines a light on the constant financial struggle for many crypto-projects, whose main assets like crypto tokens and currencies experience extreme volatility on the decentralized exchanges they trade on. Arie Trouw, one of the project’s founders and CEO of the parent company explained how XYO avoided becoming a “dead coin” by focusing on profitability and technological development over the past two years.

“Unlike many ‘dead coins’ that arose from failed crypto-projects from 2018, our utility token has been thriving,” Trouw said. “We believe that by choosing to focus deeply on solid technology, profitability, and developmental growth over the last two years, we have surpassed other blockchain projects that may focus more on the excitement of growth and promises.”

Trouw went on to explain some of the upcoming updates to the XYO Network technology, highlighting a goal to improve the speed and implementation of future and current partnerships.

This isn’t the first time the company has shared exciting numbers about their products; earlier this year they released a case study that analyzed 500 customers who use their “COIN” App product to participate in the blockchain network in exchange for prizes and rewards. The study showed how the users had collectively earned 933,697,010 XYO Tokens, the crypto utility token used for the network that was recently listed on Coinbase. At the time of the case study, the total tokens were valued at over $14 million.

Trouw stated there is more to come and is hopeful for the upcoming developments. “Over the last two years we may have been quieter, but by no means less focused on bringing to life the technology we’ve dreamed of building,” he stated. “If anything, we’ve been more efficient and more aligned than ever… and we can’t wait to see where it all goes next.”

More Information about XY Labs and XYO Network

Since 2012, we’ve developed geospatial products for customers to use in everyday life that help them improve the creation, management, and provenance of their personal activities, tasks, entertainment, and data. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed with cryptography. With over 3 million downloads for our XYO-enabled application “COIN”, users around the world can participate in the XYO Network and even be rewarded for doing so. For more information, visit us at https://xy.company and https://xyo.network.

