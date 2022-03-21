XTM Secures Integration to 20 Point-of-Sale Systems (POS) and Time Tracking Software Accelerating U.S. Roll-out

XTM Gains Access to Multiple POS Systems Through a Single Integration

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed a technical integration that opens-up access to 20 restaurant-focused POS and time and attendance software systems throughout the United States.

POS integration is a streamlined connection between POS software and a restaurant or salon’s accounting and operations platform. With integration, the operations platform can pull detailed data directly from the POS in real time. XTM currently has an integration in place to the Lightspeed POS where merchants seamlessly deploy the Today™ Mobile employee earned wage access solution with no friction to their business. Through this integration, XTM’s platform pulls all employee earnings and gratuity data at the end of each shift enabling the business to push funds to every employee instantly.

“With this advancement of one integration to multiple POS Systems, we have opened up the potential of several systems into a centralized data model, allowing us to integrate once and benefit from data extracted from 20+ POS and time tracking software systems,” said Chad Arthur, CTO, XTM. “With this move we’ve eliminated weeks and weeks of integration that would be required to finalize access to just a single POS platform. We look forward to reaping the benefits of this acceleration, eliminating several months of research and development.”

“This is an important step in accelerating our value to restaurants and service industry workers alike throughout the United States,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “Our intention is to move quickly to provide Earned Wage Access to service workers as further incentive to return to work.”

About XTM



XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

For further information please contact:



Marilyn Schaffer

E: finance@xtminc.com

T: 416.260.1641