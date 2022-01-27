XTM Partners With Visa to Serve the Hospitality and Personal Care Industry in the US

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America, is pleased to announce it has signed a Partner Agreement with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch a Visa debit card to XTM’s Today Program.

Through XTM’s Today™ Program, comprised of a mobile app, wallet and a debit card, XTM delivers Earned Wage and Gratuity Access to hospitality and personal care service workers across Canada, with plans to expand into the US market. A Harris Poll Study shows that Hospitality and service organizations have experienced improved staff time and attendance, better employee retention and stronger recruiting results by delivering to employees daily access to their funds (HarrisPollStudy).

XTM’s relationship with Visa will support XTM’s expansion plans through data insights and support benefitting from the Visa Analytics Platform, as well as industry benchmarking and other mutually agreed services.

“Visa is an iconic brand and digital payments leader with which we want to associate our growing US business,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “This Visa partnership will help support our vision and aspirations for the US market. With Visa, we are beyond thrilled with our prospects.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, ,the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the salon integration will attract new salon owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

For further information please visit xtminc.com or contact:



Marilyn Schaffer



mschaffer@xtminc.com

416-260-1641