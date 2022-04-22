Home Business Wire XTM Holds Shareholder Update on Friday, April 22, 2022 – 8:45 AM...
Business Wire

XTM Holds Shareholder Update on Friday, April 22, 2022 – 8:45 AM ET

di Business Wire

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is hosting a shareholder update, with login details here:

Login – XTM’s Shareholder Update

Download presentation deck

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Marilyn Schaffer

finance@xtminc.com
T-416.260.1641

Articoli correlati

Nuro Releases Autonomous Vehicle Industry-First ESG Report on Earth Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nuro is first AV company to formalize an ESG program and publicly share carbon footprint data MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In...
Continua a leggere

XPRIZE and the Musk Foundation Award $15M to Prize Milestone Winners in $100M Carbon Removal Competition

Business Wire Business Wire -
15 teams from nine countries take home $1M Milestone awards in next stage of $100M XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition...
Continua a leggere

Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#splatoon3--Across Splatsville and the sun-scorched Splatlands desert of the Splatoon 3 game, you’ll engage in ink-soaked battles...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

La Fondazione ORIGYN stringe una partnership con la UEFA Foundation for Children per lanciare...

Business Wire