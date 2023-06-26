Xtellar Introduces Industry-First Flexible Bio-Based EVA Pellets for Large-Format 3D Printing

Bio-based flexible EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) pellets offer sustainable, lightweight, flexible capabilities for large-format additive manufacturing.









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xtellar, a market leader in 3D printing materials innovation formed by combining Braskem’s 3D materials division and Taulman3D, has introduced an industry-first for large-format 3D printing. Launched at RAPID + TCT 2023 to a strong reception, Xtellar’s bio-based EVA pellets bring flexibility and sustainability to a variety of pellet-compatible large-format 3D printers.

EVA is a clear, hygroscopic, amorphous elastomeric material that in the unique Xtellar formulation is bio-based, sourced from sustainable raw sugar cane feedstock.

Bio-Based Polymers

Xtellar’s range of bio-based polymers for 3D printing offers the next evolution in sustainable solutions for additive manufacturing.

Sourced from sustainable raw sugar cane feedstock sources, these eco-friendly materials have a lower carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuel-based materials. Xtellar bio-based 3D printing pellets are in a class of their own regarding sustainability, quality, and functionality.

“Bringing a wider variety of sustainable material options to 3D printing is one of Xtellar’s core missions. In 2022, we launched the industry’s first bio-based polyethylene and flexible EVA 3D printing filaments, and this year we continue our mission by launching the first bio-based flexible EVA pellets specifically formulated for large-format 3D printing applications,” said Jason Vagnozzi, CEO, Xtellar.

Bio-Based EVA Pellets

Xtellar bio-based EVA pellets are the industry’s first sustainable flexible material derived from raw sugar cane. This formulation provides a sustainable alternative to traditional flexible TPE and TPU materials currently available on the market. Xtellar’s eco-friendly formulation delivers a unique combination of sustainability, flexibility, ductility, light-weighting, and moisture resistance – in pellet form.

“This material is an excellent sustainable alternative to many traditional TPU materials currently used for additive manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to a more circular, carbon-neutral future. We couldn’t be more excited about this latest addition to our product portfolio and will continue to innovate more sustainable options to meet our clients’ growing needs for more sustainable 3D material alternatives,” Vagnozzi continued.

Key Test Specs:

89 Shore A

Lightweight: density of 0.94 g/cm3

300% elongation in XY direction

100% bio-based polymer made from raw sugar cane

Hydrophobic material: no drying is needed

-36C glass transition temperature (great for low-temperature climates)

Controllable opacity and stiffness with external cooling

Applications:

Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Consumer, Industrial

Sustainable alternative to existing TPUs and TPEs on the market

High toughness/durable applications

Compatible 3D Printers:

Titan Robotics (3D Systems)

Caracol

Thermwood LSAM

Custom multi-access robotic arm systems

Please contact us directly for additional information and let us help you achieve your sustainability goals through high-quality materials for your additive manufacturing operations.

About Xtellar

Xtellar was established in 2023, combining the Braskem 3D materials division and Taulman3D, allowing increased flexibility to accelerate additive manufacturing innovation through strategic partnerships and new growth channels. At Xtellar, our approach to developing 3D printing materials is centered on sustainability, innovation, and collaboration. Xtellar is the link that connects your dreams to our ability to bring them to life through 3D materials innovation. We work closely with our clients to develop innovative solutions. Together, we break through barriers and reveal the unlimited potential to shape a collaborative, efficient, and sustainable future for all.

​Find out more at our website and our social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Sarah Goehrke



Additive Integrity for Xtellar



sarah@additiveintegrity.tech