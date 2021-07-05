xSuite to Present Accounts Payable Solutions for Business Process Automation at AP & P2P Spring Conference & Expo 2021

Software manufacturer and workflow specialist xSuite to show applications for accounts payable in SAP and ERP-agnostic environments.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IOFM’s AP & P2P Spring Conference and Expo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida (August 29 to 31) is the largest, most comprehensive event dedicated to Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay. It brings together experienced practitioners and innovative strategists to provide an in-depth learning experience along with the chance to evaluate the latest products and solutions.

Attendees of IOFM’s AP & P2P Conference & Expo enjoy outstanding educational opportunities, peer networking, a dynamic expo hall and of course, a little fun. Being one of the first in-person events after the pandemic, participants can look forward to vivid networking opportunities, visionary keynotes, and live expert discussions.

This year, at Booth #313, visitors have the opportunity to learn everything about xSuite’s versatile software solutions for incoming invoice processing, purchasing and order confirmations. xSuite’s workflow solution helps customers automate their P2P processes and manage their digital supplier correspondence. The xSuite solution for accounts payable offers all necessary functions for digital coding and approval of vendor invoices. Rule-based workflows manage both paper and electronic invoices in all major formats. Danny Schaarmann, CEO and President of xSuite North America Inc., will host a presentation and demonstrate how an xSuite customer (international manufacturer of construction equipment operating in over 30 countries) effectively manages its P2P processes with xSuite’s AP automation solutions.

xSuite is one of the world’s leading companies in the automation of A/P and P2P processes serving both SAP customers as well as ERP-agnostic clients. xSuite has optimized operations at SMEs and Fortune-500 companies with over 1,200 installations in more than 60 countries and across sectors. As an SAP partner, the company offers certified products with exceptionally high standards. The best practice concepts help companies save time and money through standardized automation and information management. xSuite is also a strong partner for implementation and support. All business processes are geared toward fulfilling unique customer demands.

Registration: https://events.iofm.com/conference-spring/attend/

Conference:



AP & P2P Spring Conference and Expo



August 29-31, 2021

Location:



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort®



Walt Disney World® Resort, FL

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994 under the name WMD, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite’s products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries rely on xSuite solutions. xSuite’s core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud – incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving – supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner. Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs around 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the USA. In 2020, the company generated total sales of more than €40 million.

Contacts

xSuite North America Inc.

Danny Schaarmann, CEO & President



Phone: +1 (617) 378-7992



danny.schaarmann@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com

Headquarters

Barbara Wirtz



xSuite Group GmbH, Germany



Marketing & PR



Tel. +49 4102 88 38 36



Barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com