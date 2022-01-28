xSuite Launches Corporate Social Responsibility Projects

In the company’s “Reforesting to Protect the Environment and the Climate” project, every document processed in the cloud will contribute to the planting of a tree.

AHRENSBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thanks to electronic workflows and document management, xSuite Group customers are already saving tons of paper each year. But the software producer wants to do more. So, in January 2022, it launched the “Reforesting to Protect the Environment and the Climate” project in cooperation with the international non-profit Trees for the Future.

For the xSuite Group, taking social and environmental responsibility and upholding ethical standards involves going beyond statutory obligations. The German-based company, which has adopted “Embodying Responsibility” as one of its corporate values, is on a mission to make a positive impact on society. Launched in January 2022, the “Reforesting to Protect the Environment and the Climate” project is the company’s first corporate social responsibility initiative. The number of xSuite trees planted will be recorded and continually updated on the website of its partner, Trees for the Future. For every twenty documents processed in the xSuite cloud, the company will donate one tree. The first 4,000 saplings have already been planted, and in the first year of this long-term project, xSuite will donate a mid five-figure sum.

Trees for the Future aims to tackle poverty by educating farmers on the “forest garden approach” to regenerative agriculture. During a four-year training program, farmers plant thousands of trees that will restore their land. As well as storing carbon and increasing biodiversity, each forest garden combats hunger and poverty.

Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group, says: “We don’t want to just talk about responsibility; we want to embody it. We already do this in numerous concrete ways in our daily work, but we see greater scope for action in the larger social context. This reforestation project will be a priority for us in 2022 and beyond.” In addition to its collaboration with Trees for the Future, the xSuite Group will work on regional forest conservation and reforestation projects at its eight locations around the world.

xSuite Group is also preparing to launch a project focusing on saving energy and other resources within the company.

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite’s products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.

xSuite’s core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.

Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of €40,6 million.

