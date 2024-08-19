Xsolla to Host a Series of Speaking Sessions on Game Monetization and Development in the Post-DMA Era

Informative Speaking Sessions At Devcom Hosted By Xsolla, Sharing Knowledge On Best Practices, The Future Of The Video Game Industry, And Steps Developers Should Follow To Be Successful

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, will present a series of sessions at the Devcom Developer Conference 2024 and attend Gamescom 2024, the world's largest computer and video games event, from August 19th to August 23rd in Cologne, Germany. Xsolla is hosting six informative speaking sessions at Devcom, including two on Best Practices for Web Shop development and a Partner Spotlight.









“This is a pivotal year in mobile game development and for building games in Europe and globally,” described Xsolla’s Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Berkley Egenes. “These sessions will cover various topics, including engagement best practices, rules of success for creating a web shop, the gaming industry’s future, approaches to community engagement, the state of the backend technology, and how to avoid five significant pitfalls.”

Xsolla will exhibit at Gamescom from Hall 2.2, Booth #A-030-B-037. Attendees can meet with Xsolla experts and participate in demonstrations of the latest solutions and offerings designed to provide opportunities for cross-play and payment for players and developers in 2024.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with the vibrant game development community, share our insights, and host speaking sessions that we hope will inspire and inform,” said Egenes. “Being a part of these events is always an exciting experience, and we can’t wait to engage with fellow developers and industry professionals.”

Xsolla Speaker Sessions Schedule:

When: Monday, August 19th, 2024, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: Engagement best practices from leading EMEA mobile game developers



Learn how Xsolla’s solutions, designed for mobile game developers, can instantly boost revenue and player engagement beyond app stores. In this session, Josephine Friday, Sales Director, US, and Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla, along with Joan Lluis, Producer at Tilting Point, will share techniques and explore strategies to elevate your mobile monetization efforts. Since 2020, Xsolla has led global mobile game monetization by developing solutions, including Web Shop, SDK, Instant Web Shop, and industry-first best practices guides. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the industry’s experts.

When: Monday, August 19th, 2024, 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: Leveling up: The future of gaming



Join industry experts Nick Grant, Interim CEO of 80 Level, Kasper Weber, Founder & CEO of Beyond Creative, Alexander Fernandez, CEO of Streamline Media Group, and Bridget Stacy, VP of Marketing at Xsolla, for a visionary discussion on the future of the gaming industry over the next 5 years. This talk leverages proprietary and public data, insights from partners, and Xsolla’s extensive network of gaming professionals. We will delve into anticipated advancements, innovative trends, and transformative shifts. Key topics include performance projections, comparisons to other emerging industries, and detailed forecasts on how gaming will evolve and impact the global market. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and prepare for the dynamic changes ahead in the gaming world.

When: Monday, August 19th, 2024, 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: How to fail your studio in 5 easy steps



This session, led by Manny Hachey, Accelerator Program Director at Xsolla, is aimed at new founders and teams looking to create their first startup. Relevant to any product, platform, or target audience, this talk will help you avoid five major business pitfalls. Manny Hachey shares hard-earned, painful lessons with you now to help ensure you don’t make the same mistakes in the future.

When: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: Community first: publisher and indie approaches to community engagement



The biggest challenge developers face today is discoverability. Developers can no longer rely solely on publishers for community-building efforts. In this fireside chat, Andrei Podoprigora, Co-Founder & CEO of Forklift Interactive, Nathan Sölbrandt, Business Development Director – EMEA at Xsolla, and Jan Halwe, Business Development Manager at ByteRockers’ Games, will explore various aspects of community building in 2024 — from iterative feedback during development to ongoing post-launch engagement. This presentation includes diverse perspectives on effectively growing and connecting with a community in the modern digital landscape.

When: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: 5 rules of success for creating a web shop for your mobile game



Web monetization for mobile games via web shops remains a top-of-mind conversation in the video games industry. With nearly 400 web shops completed, Artem Liubutov, Xsolla’s Director of Products (Monetization), unveils 5 rules of success to help you get the most out of your web shop. He will present the best ways to convey additional value, reduce friction, set up LiveOps, and lead your web shop to success.

When: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM



Location: Xsolla Stage #5, 1st floor, Confex Center, Devcom



Topic: Gaming backend: To build or to buy



As consumer appetite for online and multiplayer gaming continues to rise, developers across the industry are questioning whether to build or buy a gaming backend for their next project. Join Matthew Morris, Chief Commercial Officer at Code Wizards, as he leads a panel of experts, including Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Head of Xsolla Backend, Alexander Bergendahl, CEO of LootLocker, and Tim Morten, Founder & CEO of Frost Giant Studios, to explore the state of backend technology and address this crucial question.

Attendees can visit Xsolla at Hall 2.2, Booth #A-030-B-037, where live demonstrations of Xsolla’s Payments, Web Shop, Mobile SDK and Backend will be held throughout the event. Xsolla’s team of experts will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss how these tools can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each developer and publisher.

For more information, connect and book meetings with Xsolla at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2024, visit xsolla.events/devcom24

