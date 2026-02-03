Xsolla Legal Executives Named Finalists for Top 100 Corporate Counsel Awards

Carla Bedrosian And Natalia Voziyan Recognized For Transforming Legal Into A Strategic Business Accelerator In Gaming And Technology

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announced today that its Global Chief Legal Officer, Carla Bedrosian, and Vice President of Legal and Operations, Natalia Voziyan, have been named finalists for the Top 100 Corporate Counsel Award presented by OnConferences. The dual recognition highlights the instrumental role the legal function plays in supporting Xsolla's growth and innovation across complex global markets.

Under Bedrosian and Voziyan’s leadership over the last two years, Xsolla's legal department has scaled to manage multiple regions and jurisdictions and navigate increasingly complex operating environments. Their work has focused on reimagining the legal function as an enabling force, one that removes friction, accelerates decision-making, and supports innovation within the global game commerce industry.

“We have rebuilt how a legal team operates, creating systems and workflows that turn legal from a bottleneck into a business accelerator. Our team does not just support the business; we are embedded in it, anticipating challenges and clearing the path for growth across hundreds of markets worldwide, for ourselves and the thousands of publishers we partner with," stated Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal Officer at Xsolla. "This nomination reflects the culture of innovation and empowerment we have built together at Xsolla and our Founder’s vision, and I am honored to share it with the team driving that momentum.”

"This recognition represents more than two decades of work transforming legal and operational functions into practical, scalable, and deeply connected parts of the business," said Natalia Voziyan, Vice President of Legal and Operations at Xsolla. "At Xsolla, we've built global frameworks, rethought processes, and grown a team that is curious, resilient, and unafraid to experiment. By operating with our mission as a guiding force in providing longevity, opportunity, vision, and the ability for everyone to enjoy the game, we have evolved our legal functions into a core competency, helping our teams move faster and supporting growth across hundreds of geographies around the world."

The final award winners are determined by peer and colleague votes. Voting closes February 15th, 2026. Members of the legal and business communities can cast their votes at the following link: https://www.onconferences.com/legal-ind-voting

To learn more about Xsolla’s legal executives named as finalists for the Top 100 Corporate Counsel Award, visit: https://xsolla.pro/CorporateCounselAward

