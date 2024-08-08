Xsolla Expands North American Footprint With Its First Canadian Office in Montreal

With This Continued Expansion Into Canada, Xsolla Sets to Enhance Support for Local Game Developers

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the opening of its first Canadian office in Montreal in collaboration with GameAddik. This strategic expansion into one of North America’s most dynamic tech hubs underscores Xsolla’s dedication to innovation and its mission to better serve the burgeoning gaming industry and developers in Quebec and across Canada.









Montreal has long been recognized for its dynamic gaming ecosystem and innovative tech community. By establishing a presence in this thriving city, Xsolla aims to expand its operations with incredible local talent and foster closer relationships with regional developers. The new office will serve as a hub for Xsolla’s operations in Canada, enhancing its ability to offer tailored and localized solutions to its current partners and thousands of new game developers and publishers in the region.

“Montreal is renowned for its dynamic gaming ecosystem and innovative tech community. Our presence here will enable us to better support our local and global partners and tap into the incredible local talent pool,” said Xsolla’s president, David Stelzer. “This new office in Montreal will be crucial in strengthening our relationships with local game developers and facilitating our mission to empower our partners to reach their full potential.”

As part of this expansion, Xsolla plans to hire up to 50 regional employees over the next two years, targeting a mix of roles in business development, customer support, and technical services. This investment will strengthen its capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service.

This strategic partnership with GameAddik originated from the successful cross-service opportunities explored with its dedicated marketing solution, GameRebellion, creating a robust support system for game developers in Canada.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Xsolla, as our GameRebellion project shares a common vision of empowering studios to achieve greater success,” said Alain Carpentier, CTO at GameAddik.

“Our partnership with Xsolla is a game-changer for GameAddik,” said Eric Jodoin, CEO of GameAddik. “Teaming up with such a prominent company allows us to better support the industry in striving for success.”

The new office will be a one-stop shop for companies looking for industry-leading and cutting-edge solutions to fund, launch, market, monetize, and sell their games to local gamers and fans of their games worldwide. Xsolla provides advanced tools and services to help game developers accelerate their business by reaching players who want to pay for their gaming experiences locally using their preferred payment methods. With the ability to enable transactions in over 130 currencies and 20 languages, Xsolla has already facilitated access to new gamers for game developers worldwide.

For more information about the Xsolla Canadian office, please visit xsolla.pro/montreal.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com.

About GameAddik

Founded in 2015, GameAddik is an advertising technology company that provides tech-driven marketing solutions for the gaming industry. Trusted by over 200 global brands, GameAddik is a leader in understanding gaming audiences and delivering measurable performance marketing solutions for its clients across its three business segments: PWN Games (performance marketing), Elusive (performance-driven influencer marketing), and GameRebellion (game audience and industry data and analytics).

For more information, please visit gameaddik.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com