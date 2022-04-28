Xsolla Expands Mobile and Digital Distribution Solution Offerings and Adds an NFT Checkout to the Growing Set of Tools and Services for Developers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today that it has expanded their mobile and digital distribution solutions to provide more opportunities for developers to launch and grow their games around the world. In addition, Xsolla has added a new checkout feature to help developers scale their brands by selling and distributing NFTs.





“Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for developers worldwide to help them reach more players in more geographies,” stated Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We continue to develop new features that target the key challenges of marketing, launching, and monetizing video games. We have more to come in 2022 that will keep our partners ahead of the constantly evolving game climate.”

Mobile Web Shop – New Features

As the expanding mobile landscape continues to lead global gaming revenue, Xsolla’s Web Shop for Mobile Games has added new features to help mobile developers to reach more players and to remain at the forefront of the mobile gaming revolution.

● Expanded Analytics

Developers can create a transparent funnel that will increase efficiency in bringing new players to their Web Shop. This will help developers understand the player experience online and determine where and how users engage with their game.

● Unique Promotions

This built-in component helps developers benefit from in-app purchases through their Web Shop. Within the online experience, developers can provide promotional offers and launch discount campaigns, promo code offers, and bonuses to boost sales and bring new players online.

● Subscriptions Management

To help developers sell a complete catalog of digital goods in their Web Shop, Xsolla added robust subscription features. This allows developers to gain and retain new customers, create loyalty, generate reliable revenue streams, and manage subscriptions with confidence.

For more information about the Xsolla Web Shop, visit: https://xsolla.com/solution/web-shop-for-mobile-games

NFT Checkout

Xsolla has created an NFT Checkout process to allow developers to quickly and securely add NFTs to their game economy. This feature enables players to make purchases using their preferred payment method. The developer handles the minting and the delivery of the NFTs, while Xsolla handles the checkout and in-game items distribution process.

For more details about NFT Checkout, visit: https://xsolla.com/solution/payments/nft-checkout

Digital Distribution Hub

Xsolla Digital Distribution Hub connects games to a global network of apps, internet service providers (ISPs), banks, and other channels to help developers reach players and gain revenue from every transaction. This new solution empowers gamers to discover and support their favorite games through an optimized multi-platform experience and allows them to pay how and when they want.

Developers can now benefit from increased market penetration and brand awareness through distribution channels, such as super apps, online banking apps and mobile carrier marketplaces. With the Digital Distribution Hub your game can reach a vast audience of new users, save on distribution costs, and boost overall revenue and engagement.

To learn more about Digital Distribution Hub, visit: https://xsolla.com/products/digital-distribution-hub

Xsolla will present these solutions and more at several upcoming events, including GamesBeat Summit 2022, Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, Nordic Game Show, Pocket Gamer Toronto, China Joy, and gamescom, in the next six months. Register to meet up with the experts at Xsolla by visiting: https://xsolla.com/events.

