Xsolla Curine Academy to Host Prestigious Global Game Jam 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla Curine Academy is thrilled to announce its hosting of the Global Game Jam 2024, an exciting MDEC initiative, in Kuala Lumpur. Scheduled from January 26th to 28th, the Xsolla office in Bangsar South will transform into a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation. This event will gather game developers from diverse backgrounds for an intense and exhilarating 48-hour game creation marathon.





As a joint educational venture, Xsolla and Curine have established the Xsolla Curine Academy with a dedication to bridging academic learning and the dynamic needs of the game development sector. Through practical training programs, the academy is steadfast in its mission to nurture professionals ready for the future, empower independent game developers, and champion the growth of local intellectual property within the Malaysian gaming industry.

The Global Game Jam is poised to be the most significant game creation event globally, drawing thousands of participants—called “jammers”—for a spirited 48-hour competition. Global Game Jam spans over 100 countries. This event will welcome participants with diverse skill sets and backgrounds, including programmers, artists, designers, musicians, and writers. They will gather at both physical and virtual venues, fostering a culture of learning, teamwork, and innovative exploration. The event is not just about creating games; it’s a celebration of creative expression, offering a platform for experimentation and sharing ideas. The outcomes are varied, from games that achieve commercial acclaim to invaluable skills development, portfolio enhancement, and networking opportunities within the global gaming fraternity.

Xsolla takes pride in its collaboration with the Global Game Jam, providing its office space as the venue and catering as the Food & Beverage sponsor. In addition, technical partner Megamod will create a dedicated area for live streaming on YouTube, offering a glimpse into the game development process and capturing the essence of creativity in action.

This event presents a unique opportunity for participants to work and reside within the Xsolla KL office for the duration of the jam, fostering an immersive and collaborative workspace. This generous provision ensures participants can focus entirely on their projects, with the venue remaining accessible throughout the weekend.

Anticipation is high for Xsolla KL’s partnership with the Global Game Jam, with expectations of highly positive participant feedback about the venue and the event’s organization. Leveraging the success of this year’s event, Xsolla KL is on track to create an engaging and inspiring environment that champions creativity, learning, and the development of groundbreaking games.

For more information about Xsolla Curine Academy, please visit: www.xcdev.com

About Xsolla Curine Academy

Xsolla Curine Academy, a subsidiary of Xsolla, is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in the gaming industry through events, partnerships, and community building.

Megamod

Megamod is a user-generated content (UGC) game platform that enables creators to easily develop, edit, and publish games. The platform offers a variety of tools, including MegaCode, MegaCore, MegaSkin, MegaStore, and MegaBuilder, each tailored to simplify the game creation process for those without extensive coding experience.

Utilizing voxel technology, MegaMod ensures that models and worlds created by users are lightweight and efficient in terms of performance and storage. This technology choice is key to making game development more accessible and manageable, especially for younger users and aspiring creators.

By providing a user-friendly environment for game development, MegaMod distinguishes itself in the UGC space, offering a viable alternative to more established platforms like Roblox. Its emphasis on ease of use and the empowerment of creators positions it as a significant entity in democratizing game development and reshaping the landscape of user-generated content.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About Global Game Jam

Global Game Jam is an annual event that brings together game developers, designers, and enthusiasts from around the world to collaborate and create games in a 48-hour hackathon-style competition. The event aims to promote learning, collaboration, and experimentation in the game development community.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

