Xsolla Brings Mobile-First Monetization Expertise to Gamesforum Barcelona 2026, Where Europe’s Mobile Gaming Leaders Gather to Solve the Industry’s Toughest Growth Challenges

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced its participation in Gamesforum Barcelona 2026, taking place Feb.10-11 at the InterContinental Hotel in Barcelona. This event brings together Europe's sharpest minds in mobile gaming for practical, data-driven sessions focused on what actually works in today's hypercompetitive mobile landscape.

With over 600 professionals from Europe's top publishers, ad networks, and studios in attendance, Gamesforum Barcelona has earned its reputation as the place where mobile gaming's most pressing problems get solved: How do you scale profitably? How do you retain players in saturated markets? How do you monetize without alienating your audience?

"Gamesforum Barcelona represents everything we value about the European mobile gaming community, it's pragmatic, data-obsessed, and laser-focused on sustainable growth," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. "The mobile developers we meet at Gamesforum aren't looking for hype. They're looking for solutions that move the needle on LTV, reduce churn, and give them leverage against platform economics that weren't designed for their success. We've spent years solving these exact problems for hundreds of mobile studios, and we're excited to share what's actually working in 2026."

Xsolla is at the forefront of these important conversations:

700+ Web Shops Launched for Mobile Games: Xsolla doesn't just talk about direct-to-consumer—we've built it at scale. Over 700 mobile game studios have implemented Xsolla's "Pay Online, Play on Device" web shop model, bypassing platform fees, keeping more revenue, and building direct player relationships. This isn't experimental. It's currently in use by studios across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Supporting 1,000+ payment methods across 200+ geographies sounds impressive until you realize what it means in practice: players in Poland can pay with Blik, players in Brazil use Pix, players in Southeast Asia use local e-wallets—and your conversion rates stop bleeding. Mobile developers live and die by conversion optimization, and local payment support is where the biggest gains happen. Infrastructure Built for Mobile's Reality: Mobile game studios don't have time to build payment systems, combat fraud, manage compliance across dozens of markets, or navigate platform policies. Xsolla handles the complex, unglamorous backend so developers can focus on what they're actually good at: making games players love and can't stop playing.

The European mobile gaming market is one of the most sophisticated and competitive in the world. Studios here operate on thin margins, with high player expectations and constant pressure to optimize every step of the funnel. Gamesforum Barcelona reflects this reality: it's where monetization teams come to learn from one another, where UA professionals share what drives results, and where product leaders figure out how to build sustainable businesses in an increasingly challenging market.

Xsolla's participation goes beyond a booth presence. The company's team will be on the ground for hands-on conversations about the real challenges mobile studios face: web shop economics, regional payment optimization, platform diversification strategies, and building scalable D2C capabilities. These aren't sales pitches, they're strategy sessions with teams who've been in the trenches.

Mobile game developers, publishers, UA teams, and monetization professionals attending Gamesforum Barcelona 2026 are invited to connect with Xsolla's business development and product specialists to discuss specific challenges, share data on what's working in their markets, and explore how Xsolla's infrastructure can support their growth objectives.

To schedule a meeting with Xsolla during Gamesforum Barcelona, visit: xsolla.pro/gamesforum-barcelona

