Xsolla Announces Trailer Investment Program With Trailer House Partners

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today that it is expanding Xsolla Funding with a new opportunity for game developers to have video trailers funded through their Game Investment Platform with the Trailer Investment Program.





Game trailers have become a key component of video game marketing, and a strong trailer can generate hype, boost preorders, elevate game sales, and even market a game after release. In this new program, developers can apply to have their trailers funded for up to $250,000 in exchange for future revenue share from their game. If the trailer costs more than the base fund, it would be raised through the Game Investment Platform.

Developers interested in applying to get their game trailer funded can request more information here: xsolla.pro/rw13funding

Xsolla Game Investment Platform is a portfolio of investment-ready games. Accredited investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices, can browse the portfolio or search directly for games matching their criteria. Once they have found the desired game, investors commit to co-invest in the project with terms predetermined by the developer in consultation with Xsolla.

“This expansion will further increase the ways developers can benefit from Game Investment Platform,” said Justin Berenbaum, Vice President of Strategy and General Manager of Xsolla Funding. “Our dedicated industry professionals can now create additional support for developers by funding their trailers and pairing them with trusted agencies to produce them.”

Developers and publishers will have access to funding to create and market game trailers through Xsolla’s collaboration with Trailer Farm, VIVIX, and Liquid+Arcade.

Developers and investors can apply to join the Xsolla Game Investment Platform: xsolla.pro/rw13gip

