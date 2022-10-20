Xsolla Announces Expansion to the NFT Solution to Help Video Game Partners Sell and Mint NFTs on Major Blockchains

The Xsolla NFT Solution updates will give developers the tools to sell digital items, deliver them to users’ wallets, store them in their inventory, and allow users to mint NFTs and sell NFTs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new updates to its NFT solution offering, removing the barriers to Web3.0 for users. With the new features, partners can enable users to sell, store, mint and deliver NFTs to users’ wallets within one interface integrated with other Xsolla solutions.





Xsolla created the NFT Checkout process earlier this year to allow developers to quickly and securely add NFTs to their game economy. This feature enabled players to make purchases using their preferred fiat payment method. The developer handled the minting and delivery of the NFTs, while Xsolla dealt with the purchase of the checkout and in-game items distribution process using Fiat currencies.

With the upcoming update of the NFT Checkout solution, video games and other digital content-generating businesses have an opportunity to boost their commerce. Partners can now sell NFTs, allow users to buy digital items and mint them to NFTs using their fiat preferred payment method, store items and NFTs in the partner’s or Xsolla’s inventory, and deliver minted items to users’ wallets. Additionally, the solution connects partners to major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, and more than 100 + supported e-wallets.

“We see continued interest from current and new game developers in the Web 3.0 market,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “These developers want to deliver additional player value, drive engagement and retention and add new revenue streams. To help these developers, Xsolla has taken steps to help our partners monetize their games with NFTs by making it simple to buy, store, and mint NFTs for their customers.”

“We believe that web3 will soon become as ubiquitous as the Internet. Сross-over through virtual worlds and metaverses will be mundane and completely seamless. NFT Checkout is a service that breaks down borders to mass adoption of web3. It helps the audience of traditional games migrate to web3 easily,” stated Alexey Kostarev, CEO OnlySpace. “Here they can be really free: they own assets and can deal with them. NFT Checkout has been tested on one of our projects. We see the potential of the service and will implement it in all the games we are going to publish.”

For more details about Xsolla NFT Checkout, visit: xsolla.pro/rw13nftcheckout

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.pro/rw13xsolla

