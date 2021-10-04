XSOC CORP Recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program for Overall Encryption Solution of the Year

XSOC CORP wins prestigious international award in first year of launch

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XSOC CORP, a leading developer of extensible, secure, optimized cryptographic tools, platforms and protocols was named the winner of the “Overall Encryption Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

XSOC Cryptosystem is a purpose-built, customizable, encryption engine designed to provide Quantum-Safe information security, using FIPS 140-2 validated functionality, for any data stored or any data sent, shared, transferred, migrated, or streamed – regardless of size or format, and can be integrated into new or existing cybersecurity applications or workflows.

XSOC CORP provides cyber-resilient solutions that are designed to safeguard and preserve the confidentiality and integrity of information, critical software technologies and intellectual property at all data points of an infrastructure by preventing unauthorized access and use by person or devices.

“We are honored and elated to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards,” said Richard Blech, XSOC CORP Founder & CEO. “This acknowledgement shows our users that our mechanism can and will be used across a wide spectrum to securely exchange and decrypt information. Achieving this level of acknowledgement within the first year of launch is a grand slam.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

About XSOC CORP

Founded in 2018, XSOC CORP is based in Irvine, CA, with a senior management and technology engineering team that has developed four ground-breaking products in the areas of advanced, optimizable, symmetric cryptosystem encryption, both local and global symmetric key exchange mechanisms, and an optimized, high-performance, secure transmission protocol.

These four products; XSOC, SOCKET, WAN-SOCKET, and EBP are ideal for ​OEMs, systems integrators, military/law enforcement/government markets, IoT, IIoT, ICS/ Critical infrastructure environments, or in any environment where the security, integrity or availability of data are critical. The company goes to market via OEM partnerships, ISVs, Systems Integrators, Cybersecurity Resellers, via modular license agreements.

