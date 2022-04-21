XSELL Technologies Expands Board of Directors to Drive Next Stage of Growth

Addition of Tech Veteran Further Positions AI Startup to XSELL

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XSELL Technologies, the leader in conversational AI for contact center agent assist, today announced the appointment of Frank Jules, retired President of Global Business for AT&T, to the XSELL board of directors, effective immediately.

Melding the best of technology with human authenticity, XSELL’s patented AI technology has allowed Fortune 50 companies across healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications to drive organizational improvements to customer experience at the agent-level.

“Frank brings an additional wealth of experience and knowledge to our business, not only around exceeding customer expectations, but forging solid client relationships built on trust as we go-to-market,” XSELL’s CEO and Co-Founder Matt Coughlin commented. “Frank’s profound record in business, rooted as it is in the telecommunications industry, can only strengthen our market strategy and positioning. We are excited for the new insights that he will bring to our proven and patented technology solutions.”

About Frank Jules

As the former President of Global Business for AT&T, Frank Jules was responsible for serving AT&T business customers around the world. As a key driver of AT&T’s growth, the Global Business generates more than $29 billion in annual revenue serving AT&T’s business retail clients including the largest multinational enterprises, mid-size corporations, and systems integrators. Before this role, Frank served numerous sales leadership roles for AT&T, among them CEO, US LEC and CEO, Winstar Communications. In addition, he held sales, marketing, management and product development leadership roles at SBC, Northern Telecom, IBM and New York Telephone.

Frank joins the current list of XSELL’s Board of Directors, including:

Lawrence Leisure, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

Narendra Mulani, Founder of Accenture Applied Intelligence

Dean Nelson, Senior Partner, Sageview Capital

Mary Tolan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behavior of the very best sales agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Through patented AI technology, XSELL empowers customers to listen, learn and support agents in real-time with the exact information they need to exceed customers’ expectations and deliver top-performer experiences.

