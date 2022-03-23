Home Business Wire XPOZD Presents First NFT Photography Exhibitions Featuring Exclusive Works by Josh Ryan...
Business Wire

XPOZD Presents First NFT Photography Exhibitions Featuring Exclusive Works by Josh Ryan and Mark Squires

di Business Wire

Virtual Photo Gallery Event During Decentraland Fashion Week to Also Feature Musical Performances by DJ Sickick and Bootsy Collins

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DJSickickXPOZD, a thought leader in creating 21st century platforms for artists to present creative works without limits, is hosting a first-of-its-kind virtual photography exhibition as part of Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week starting March 24th. The event, featured in two virtual galleries, will showcase the works of globally acclaimed photographers Josh Ryan and Mark Squires.

The two virtual world Ryan and Squires exhibition experiences will take place in dedicated 3D rendered art galleries showcasing the work of each photographer as collectible art NFTs (including native NFT exclusives) that will be available for purchase.

Attendees will also be treated to exclusive musical performances by DJ Sickick and Bootsy Collins. Details about the event and collectible VIP NFT opportunities are available at XPOZD.io

Decentraland’s first Metaverse Fashion Week will feature dozens of global brands and thousands of visitors able to virtually experience fashion shows, attend live music sessions at branded after parties, and buy and wear digital clothing directly from catwalk avatars.

WHAT:

Virtual photo gallery at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week exhibiting works by Josh Ryan and Mark Squires

 

WHEN:

March 24-27, 2022

 

WHERE:

https://xpozd.io/

 

WHO:

Available for media interviews will be XPOZD founder and principal metaverse gallery architect/designer Michael Brillantes; featured exhibited photographers Josh Ryan and Mark Squires; musical guest and virtual gallery landlord (funk legend) Bootsy Collins upon request.

 

VISUALS:

NFT visuals, works by the photographers and event screen captures and architecture sneaks available upon request.

 

CONTACT:

For press coverage before, during or after the event, please contact Paul Williams at (310) 569-0023 or paul@medialinecommunications.com.

 

Contacts

Paul Williams at (310) 569-0023

paul@medialinecommunications.com

