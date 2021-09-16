Xponential Fitness Unveils New, Tech-Driven Production Studio to Elevate Streaming Platform GO

Upgrades Include 70’ by 14’ LED Wall to Recreate Xponential Studio Experience at Home

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GO, the fitness streaming platform from Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced today the debut of its upgraded production studio, XSTUDIO, further staking a claim in the world of digital fitness that has exploded in popularity since the pandemic began. Among Xponential’s brands are Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, Rumble, and STRIDE, all of which have a unique GO platform accessible through each brand’s individual apps. The cornerstone of the refreshed production studio is a 70-by-14-foot LED wall that creates an augmented reality experience for GO users at home. The new technology enables the GO team to deliver immersive, studio-like experiences across nine brands, transforming the production stage from one fitness studio to the next 4 to 5 times per day in 25 minutes, on average.

“Xponential brands are coveted for their distinct sensory in-studio experiences and we’re endeavoring to reflect that in the home or on the go,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness. “This new technology – and the production capabilities it affords – allows us to deliver a digital experience representative of being in a studio to those without convenient access.”

With many consumers integrating an at-home component into their fitness routines since the pandemic began, Xponential GO has been ramping up its presence and content to allow for Xponential brand studio members to complement their in-person workouts. Since officially launching GO in March 2020, Xponential has brought on more than 25 XPROs, or instructors, to lead its live and on-demand classes. The XPRO team comes from a variety of health and wellness backgrounds to give subscribers world-class knowledge, instruction, and motivation. The team has recorded thousands of pieces of content, with GO’s library totaling more than 2500 online workout classes to date.

“We’re very excited to unveil our new GO production studio as we enter into the next phase of Xponential’s evolution as a public company,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness. “Our mission at Xponential is to make boutique fitness and wellness accessible to everyone, whether in-studio, at home, or on the go, and this investment in our digital platform and production studio will allow consumers to experience all nine of our brands in the same elevated way no matter where they are.”

Designed by the same team of passionate education and fitness experts who develop Xponential’s in-studio workouts, GO classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length, and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. Some classes require equipment, which can range from blocks or light weights for YogaSix GO to a rowing machine for Row House GO. New material is added every week along with a robust schedule of live classes.

GO subscribers also have access to third-party content from Aaptiv and HyperIce thanks to several partnerships secured last year. Members of Go365, Zeamo, and Class Pass also have access to GO content through Xponential’s strategic partnerships with those brands.

GO subscriptions range from $19.99 to $29.99 a month per subscription. For more information, visit www.xponential.com/go.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc., is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of March 31, 2021. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation’s largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.

