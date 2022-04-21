Xponential Fitness Expands its Digital Offering in Collaboration with lululemon and MIRROR

AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble and YogaSix Workouts to be Featured this Fall on the Smart Home Fitness Platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential” or “the Company”), the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced a collaboration with lululemon, a performance and footwear company for yoga, running, training and most other sweaty pursuits, to create original fitness programming for the MIRROR, the retailer’s smart home gym offering that boasts a robust workout library of live and on-demand classes. Four of Xponential’s brands – AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble, and YogaSix – will provide workouts for the “world’s first nearly invisible gym.” Xponential brand workouts will officially roll out with the latest edition of the MIRROR product, which launches this fall.

“We are very excited to partner with lululemon to bring the best in fitness right into the comfort of one’s home,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness. “With the combination of lululemon’s community-oriented ethos and MIRROR’s elegant and approachable delivery platform, this partnership was an optimal fit with our desire to make great class workouts available to everyone, anywhere. The MIRROR has developed a strong community amongst its members, and we are thrilled to be able to share the power of the Xponential Fitness experience with its membership in addition to our own thriving global membership base.”

Xponential Fitness’ partnership with lululemon and the MIRROR is anticipated to bring even greater awareness to the Company’s brands and further strengthen its omni channel offering of virtual and in-person classes. This partnership also follows the Company’s recent launch of the Xponential+ (XPLUS) digital platform, which provides live and on-demand access to the same sought-after workouts offered in thousands of studio locations around the globe. With a strong studio and digital presence across 10 fitness modalities, along with a robust team of world-class XPLUS instructors known as XPROs, Xponential is very well positioned to work alongside lululemon to create cutting-edge programming on the MIRROR. Under the agreement, Xponential will provide a curated set of programming developed by each brand (AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble, and YogaSix) with new releases each quarter over the next year, extensively expanding the breadth of the MIRROR’s library of best-in-class digital fitness across multiple fitness modalities.

For additional information about Xponential and its brands, please visit www.xponential.com.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation’s largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to its digital offering and collaboration with lululemon MIRROR. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed by Xponential with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

