Xperi to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), (“Xperi” or the “Company”) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, following the close of the market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) that same day. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available live and in PDF format at https://investor.xperi.com/home/default.aspx.

To access the Xperi earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial 888-220-8451



International callers, please dial +1 646-828-8193



Conference ID: 2746276

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q4 2021 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

