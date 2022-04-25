Home Business Wire Xperi to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
Xperi to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), (“Xperi” or the “Company”) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 9, 2022, following the close of the market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT) that same day.

To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial 888-220-8474

International callers, please dial +1 646-828-8193

Conference ID: 5945774

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q1 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Xperi Investors:

Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group

IR@xperi.com

Xperi Media:

Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

Amy.brennan@xperi.com

