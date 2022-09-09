Xperi Showcases Integrated Product Offerings Including Award-Winning TiVo OS, Pay-TV and Vewd Solutions for Operators at IBC

TiVo Signed and Will Launch Voice Search with a Major Operator in Poland

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At IBC 2022 Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) will showcase its dedication to creating extraordinary entertainment experiences at every moment of the day through its best-in-class solutions that deliver on rising consumer expectations for high-quality, seamless integrated experiences across connected homes, connected cars – and our connected lives.

Coming off a string of wins at IFA 2022 in Berlin (TiVo OS – Best in Show, Trusted Reviews; DTS Play-Fi – Judge’s Choice Award, Omdia), Xperi announced today at IBC that it is growing its footprint within the European market by bringing innovative solutions for Pay-TV Operators that combine the best of TiVo OS and Vewd.

This year, with the acquisition of Vewd, Xperi took another important step towards helping consumers find, watch and enjoy their favorite content. The combination of TiVo’s video service platform and Vewd’s suite of streaming media solutions establishes Xperi as a leading independent media platform for Smart TVs, connected cars and Pay-TV operators. Additionally, the recent announcement of Vestel as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to offer TiVo OS, provides further proof that OEMs are searching for a neutral platform aimed at providing them significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery.

“I’m excited about the growth we’re seeing within the European market, with our solutions offering a content-first entertainment experience on a neutral platform,” said Gabriel Cosgrave, general manager EMEA, Xperi. “With the announcement of Vestel offering Powered by TiVo Smart TVs, the Vewd acquisition and TiVo’s IPTV solutions for operators, our offerings in the region provide for expanded access for customers in multiple markets.”

TiVo also has signed an agreement with a major operator to launch its innovative voice search product in Poland, providing access to a broader range of content options and a user-friendly way to find and watch preferred content. TiVo’s Conversation Services solution removes barriers to a seamless user experience by putting the user in control, making it easy to navigate and complete tasks with simple, intuitive commands and helping users find specific content using only their voice. To find their favorite content, a user simply needs to speak into their remote. The solution is powered by machine learning, and enables providers to deliver meaningful content to users, providing an extraordinary entertainment experience.

“Voice search is an essential feature in many existing and emerging products and services today,” said Chris Ambrozic, general manager, discovery, Xperi. “We are pleased to provide voice search in Poland which will enable subscribers to deepen their engagement with content and services by helping them to quickly find the content they want to watch.”

Powered by its intelligent entertainment graph, TiVo Conversation Services creates relevant, meaningful connections, dramatically improving the discovery experience. It interprets voice commands and requests and supports natural dialogue and interactions in 12 language variants, now including Polish, with more than 10,000 smart responses.

Xperi’s broad portfolio of integrated entertainment solutions, including TiVo OS, TiVo Conversation Services, will be showcased at IBC 2022, Sept. 9 – 12 at stand 5.C31 in Amsterdam. More information about Xperi’s solutions is available at www.xperi.com.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corp



XPER-P

Contacts

Xperi Media:



Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications



+1 949-518-6846



Media@xperi.com