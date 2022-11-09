<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

Continued momentum in strategic growth initiatives

Reiterates FY 2022 guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. These results are reported on a carve-out basis for the Xperi product business, which was part of Xperi Holding Corporation, now known as Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), during the third quarter.

The third quarter marked an exciting turning point in our history as we successfully completed our spin-off into a new standalone publicly traded company. I want to thank all our employees and partners around the globe whose extraordinary efforts helped make the separation a success,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We are extremely pleased with key customer wins during the quarter, demonstrating increased traction and momentum on strategic growth initiatives within our Media Platform, IPTV, and Connected Car businesses. Furthermore, we are reiterating our 2022 guidance, which represents year-over-year revenue growth.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $121.6 million during the third quarter, representing a 3% increase from $117.7 million in the year-ago period
  • GAAP earnings per share of ($9.54) and non-GAAP earnings per share of ($0.22)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million
  • In connection with the separation, and as part of a review undertaken during the quarter, booked a non-cash charge for goodwill impairment of $354 million

Key Operating Achievements

  • Welcomed Vestel as the first OEM partner to offer Powered by TiVo™ SmartTVs in 2023, validating the Company’s independent media platform strategy
  • Surpassed 1 million Video Over Broadband (IPTV) subscribers, continuing the momentum of sequential quarterly growth and broadening the Company’s recurring revenue base
  • Launched DTS AutoStage™ infotainment platform with four automotive OEMs: Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and a leading EV manufacturer, expanding the Company’s footprint in the Connected Car market
  • Closed agreements for DTS AutoSense™ solutions with a large European OEM and a top 3 Japanese OEM, validating the Company’s in-cabin safety technology as an industry leader
  • Launched award-winning DTS Play-Fi® technology with Vestel and Philips on both TVs and home theater speakers, demonstrating growing demand for the Company’s wireless audio products
  • Broadened the IMAX® Enhanced ecosystem with new releases from Sony Pictures and Disney+ and new agreements with Rakuten TV and TCL

Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its guidance for 2022, previously provided at its recent Investor Day.

Category

($ in millions)

GAAP Outlook

Non-GAAP Outlook

Revenue

490 to 510

490 to 510

Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation

and amortization of intangible assets

115 to 125

115 to 125

Adjusted Operating Expense*

879 to 889

395 to 405

Adjusted EBITDA

n/a

~ breakeven

* Defined as Total Operating Expense (including depreciation and amortization of intangible assets) less Cost of Revenue. See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To access the call toll-free, please dial 888-660-6513, otherwise dial 1+ 929-203-0876. The conference ID is 5483252. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests using the webcast link to access the call at Q3 Earnings Call Webcast.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business strategies, and expansion and growth of the Company’s businesses; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, its recent spin-off; the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability to achieve economies of scale; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and natural disasters; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the impact of supply chain constraints on our customers. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed in connection with the spin-off. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands and partnerships (DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers. For more information, visit www.xperi.com.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies and partners of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; the impact of certain unrealized foreign currency adjustments and related tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP Operating Expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

SOURCE: XPERI INC.

XPER-E

XPERI INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

2022

 

 

September 30,

2021

 

 

September 30,

2022

 

 

September 30,

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

121,637

 

 

$

117,732

 

 

$

366,728

 

 

$

361,738

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

31,403

 

 

 

32,301

 

 

 

85,689

 

 

 

87,983

 

Research and development

 

 

57,070

 

 

 

49,975

 

 

 

158,641

 

 

 

144,371

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

56,702

 

 

 

46,109

 

 

 

156,894

 

 

 

148,087

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

4,990

 

 

 

6,486

 

 

 

15,697

 

 

 

17,058

 

Amortization expense

 

 

16,613

 

 

 

27,829

 

 

 

46,166

 

 

 

83,266

 

Goodwill Impairment

 

 

354,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

354,000

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

520,778

 

 

 

162,700

 

 

 

817,087

 

 

 

480,765

 

Operating loss

 

 

(399,141

)

 

 

(44,968

)

 

 

(450,359

)

 

 

(119,027

)

Other income (expenses), net

 

 

(527

)

 

 

144

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 

512

 

Loss before taxes

 

 

(399,668

)

 

 

(44,824

)

 

 

(450,660

)

 

 

(118,515

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

2,024

 

 

 

2,834

 

 

 

12,499

 

 

 

8,161

 

Net Loss

 

 

(401,692

)

 

 

(47,658

)

 

 

(463,159

)

 

 

(126,676

)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(890

)

 

 

(1,310

)

 

 

(2,706

)

 

 

(2,826

)

Net loss attributable to the Company

 

$

(400,802

)

 

$

(46,348

)

 

$

(460,453

)

 

$

(123,850

)

Loss per share attributable to the Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted loss per share

 

$

(9.54

)

 

$

(1.10

)

 

$

(10.96

)

 

$

(2.95

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Basic and Diluted shares outstanding

 

 

42,024

 

 

 

42,024

 

 

 

42,024

 

 

 

42,024

 

XPERI INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

180,118

 

 

$

120,695

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

63,968

 

 

 

79,494

 

Unbilled contracts receivable, net

 

 

52,081

 

 

 

50,962

 

Other current assets

 

 

40,133

 

 

 

25,985

 

Total current assets

 

 

336,300

 

 

 

277,136

 

Long-term unbilled contracts receivable

 

 

4,418

 

 

 

3,825

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

51,783

 

 

 

57,477

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

56,062

 

 

 

61,758

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

280,063

 

 

 

270,934

 

Goodwill

 

 

250,555

 

 

 

536,512

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

31,711

 

 

 

21,070

 

Total assets

 

$

1,010,892

 

 

$

1,228,712

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

18,735

 

 

$

7,362

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

97,385

 

 

 

84,404

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

26,106

 

 

 

28,211

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

142,226

 

 

 

119,977

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

19,079

 

 

 

23,663

 

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

 

 

21,374

 

 

 

14,428

 

Long-term debt

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

 

41,743

 

 

 

49,017

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,307

 

 

 

5,670

 

Total liabilities

 

 

279,729

 

 

 

212,755

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Parent company investment

 

 

 

 

 

1,025,838

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

901,971

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(5,039

)

 

 

(676

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(152,479

)

 

 

 

Total Company stockholders’ equity

 

 

744,495

 

 

 

1,025,162

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

(13,332

)

 

 

(9,205

)

Total equity

 

 

731,163

 

 

 

1,015,957

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,010,892

 

 

$

1,228,712

 

XPERI INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(463,159

)

 

$

(126,676

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

15,697

 

 

 

17,058

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

46,166

 

 

 

83,266

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

29,761

 

 

 

24,363

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

354,000

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(451

)

 

 

3,459

 

Other

 

 

(147

)

 

 

2,601

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

18,990

 

 

 

13,401

 

Unbilled contracts receivable

 

 

623

 

 

 

2,274

 

Other assets

 

 

(14,884

)

 

 

6,255

 

Accounts payable

 

 

10,504

 

 

 

(1,419

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(37,408

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(7,609

)

 

 

(1,235

)

Net cash from operating activities

 

 

(11,333

)

 

 

(14,061

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(10,514

)

 

 

(14,788

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(3,352

)

Net cash paid for acquisitions

 

 

(50,473

)

 

 

(12,400

)

Net cash from investing activities

 

 

(61,097

)

 

 

(30,540

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from Parent contributions

 

 

83,235

 

 

 

 

Net transfers from Parent

 

 

52,802

 

 

 

63,188

 

Net cash from financing activities

 

 

136,037

 

 

 

63,188

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(4,184

)

 

 

2,803

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

59,423

 

 

 

21,390

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

120,695

 

 

 

85,624

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

180,118

 

 

$

107,014

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt incurred in connection with acquisition

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

9,460

 

 

$

8,559

 

XPERI INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Net loss attributable to the Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss attributable to the Company

 

$

(400,802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

779

 

 

Research, development and other

 

 

5,515

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,721

 

 

Amortization expense

 

 

16,613

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

354,000

 

 

Merger and separation-related costs:

 

 

 

 

Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

3,971

 

 

Severance and retention recorded in research, development and other

 

 

1,830

 

 

Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

560

 

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

356

 

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development

 

 

1,772

 

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

1,082

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustment (1)

 

 

(1,818

)

 

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company

 

$

(9,421

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to the Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company

 

$

(9.54

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.31

 

 

Amortization expense

 

 

0.40

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

8.42

 

 

Merger and separation-related costs

 

 

0.23

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

 

 

(0.04

)

 

Non-GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company

 

$

(0.22

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted

 

 

42,024

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted

 

 

42,024

 

 

 

(1) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

XPERI INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

GAAP Loss before taxes

 

$

(399,668

)

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

750

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

4,990

 

Amortization expense

 

 

16,613

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

354,000

 

Merger and integration-related costs:

 

 

 

Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

3,971

 

Severance and retention recorded in research and development

 

 

1,830

 

Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

560

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

356

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development

 

 

1,772

 

Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

 

1,082

 

Stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

779

 

Research and development

 

 

5,515

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,721

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(729

)

XPERI INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP adjusted operating expense

 

$

879.0

 

 

$

889.0

 

Stock-based compensation — R&D

 

 

(25.0

)

 

 

(25.0

)

Stock-based compensation — SG&A

 

 

(27.0

)

 

 

(27.0

)

Merger, integration and separation-related expense — R&D

 

 

(6.0

)

 

 

(6.0

)

Merger, integration and separation-related expense — SG&A

 

 

(9.0

)

 

 

(9.0

)

Amortization expense

 

 

(63.0

)

 

 

(63.0

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

(354.0

)

 

 

(354.0

)

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(484.0

)

 

 

(484.0

)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense

 

$

395.0

 

 

$

405.0

 

 

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:
Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group

+1 203-832-4449

ir@xperi.com

Media Contact:
Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

amy.brennan@xperi.com

Articoli correlati

FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading supply...
Continua a leggere

Techstars Launches 2022/23 Holiday Gift Guide

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Techstars Gift Guide showcases more than 100 products and services from Techstars founders BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#holidaygifts--Techstars, a global investment...
Continua a leggere

Locana Location Intelligence Experts Will Be Featured Speakers at the Project Controls Expo UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
Speakers Will Discuss How Spatial Technologies Have Been Used to Breakdown Departmental Data Silos, Improving Large Capital Project Decision...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Salesforce

Salesforce Contact Center: automazione, intelligence e dati in tempo reale

Digitale