Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Continued momentum in strategic growth initiatives

Reiterates FY 2022 guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. These results are reported on a carve-out basis for the Xperi product business, which was part of Xperi Holding Corporation, now known as Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), during the third quarter.

“ The third quarter marked an exciting turning point in our history as we successfully completed our spin-off into a new standalone publicly traded company. I want to thank all our employees and partners around the globe whose extraordinary efforts helped make the separation a success,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “ We are extremely pleased with key customer wins during the quarter, demonstrating increased traction and momentum on strategic growth initiatives within our Media Platform, IPTV, and Connected Car businesses. Furthermore, we are reiterating our 2022 guidance, which represents year-over-year revenue growth.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $121.6 million during the third quarter, representing a 3% increase from $117.7 million in the year-ago period

GAAP earnings per share of ($9.54) and non-GAAP earnings per share of ($0.22)

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million

In connection with the separation, and as part of a review undertaken during the quarter, booked a non-cash charge for goodwill impairment of $354 million

Key Operating Achievements

Welcomed Vestel as the first OEM partner to offer Powered by TiVo™ SmartTVs in 2023, validating the Company’s independent media platform strategy

Surpassed 1 million Video Over Broadband (IPTV) subscribers, continuing the momentum of sequential quarterly growth and broadening the Company’s recurring revenue base

Launched DTS AutoStage™ infotainment platform with four automotive OEMs: Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and a leading EV manufacturer, expanding the Company’s footprint in the Connected Car market

Closed agreements for DTS AutoSense™ solutions with a large European OEM and a top 3 Japanese OEM, validating the Company’s in-cabin safety technology as an industry leader

Launched award-winning DTS Play-Fi ® technology with Vestel and Philips on both TVs and home theater speakers, demonstrating growing demand for the Company’s wireless audio products

technology with Vestel and Philips on both TVs and home theater speakers, demonstrating growing demand for the Company’s wireless audio products Broadened the IMAX® Enhanced ecosystem with new releases from Sony Pictures and Disney+ and new agreements with Rakuten TV and TCL

Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its guidance for 2022, previously provided at its recent Investor Day.

Category ($ in millions) GAAP Outlook Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue 490 to 510 490 to 510 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 115 to 125 115 to 125 Adjusted Operating Expense* 879 to 889 395 to 405 Adjusted EBITDA n/a ~ breakeven * Defined as Total Operating Expense (including depreciation and amortization of intangible assets) less Cost of Revenue. See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To access the call toll-free, please dial 888-660-6513, otherwise dial 1+ 929-203-0876. The conference ID is 5483252. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests using the webcast link to access the call at Q3 Earnings Call Webcast.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business strategies, and expansion and growth of the Company’s businesses; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, its recent spin-off; the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability to achieve economies of scale; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and natural disasters; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the impact of supply chain constraints on our customers. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed in connection with the spin-off. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands and partnerships (DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers. For more information, visit www.xperi.com.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies and partners of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; the impact of certain unrealized foreign currency adjustments and related tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP Operating Expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Revenue $ 121,637 $ 117,732 $ 366,728 $ 361,738 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 31,403 32,301 85,689 87,983 Research and development 57,070 49,975 158,641 144,371 Selling, general and administrative 56,702 46,109 156,894 148,087 Depreciation expense 4,990 6,486 15,697 17,058 Amortization expense 16,613 27,829 46,166 83,266 Goodwill Impairment 354,000 – 354,000 – Total operating expenses 520,778 162,700 817,087 480,765 Operating loss (399,141 ) (44,968 ) (450,359 ) (119,027 ) Other income (expenses), net (527 ) 144 (301 ) 512 Loss before taxes (399,668 ) (44,824 ) (450,660 ) (118,515 ) Provision for income taxes 2,024 2,834 12,499 8,161 Net Loss (401,692 ) (47,658 ) (463,159 ) (126,676 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (890 ) (1,310 ) (2,706 ) (2,826 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (400,802 ) $ (46,348 ) $ (460,453 ) $ (123,850 ) Loss per share attributable to the Company: Basic and Diluted loss per share $ (9.54 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (10.96 ) $ (2.95 ) Number of Basic and Diluted shares outstanding 42,024 42,024 42,024 42,024

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,118 $ 120,695 Accounts receivable, net 63,968 79,494 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 52,081 50,962 Other current assets 40,133 25,985 Total current assets 336,300 277,136 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 4,418 3,825 Property and equipment, net 51,783 57,477 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,062 61,758 Intangible assets, net 280,063 270,934 Goodwill 250,555 536,512 Other long-term assets 31,711 21,070 Total assets $ 1,010,892 $ 1,228,712 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,735 $ 7,362 Accrued liabilities 97,385 84,404 Deferred revenue 26,106 28,211 Total current liabilities 142,226 119,977 Deferred revenue, less current portion 19,079 23,663 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 21,374 14,428 Long-term debt 50,000 – Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,743 49,017 Other long-term liabilities 5,307 5,670 Total liabilities 279,729 212,755 Commitments and contingencies Company stockholders’ equity: Net Parent company investment – 1,025,838 Preferred stock – – Common stock 42 – Additional paid-in capital 901,971 – Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,039 ) (676 ) Accumulated deficit (152,479 ) – Total Company stockholders’ equity 744,495 1,025,162 Noncontrolling interest (13,332 ) (9,205 ) Total equity 731,163 1,015,957 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,010,892 $ 1,228,712

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (463,159 ) $ (126,676 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 15,697 17,058 Amortization of intangible assets 46,166 83,266 Stock-based compensation expense 29,761 24,363 Goodwill impairment 354,000 – Deferred income taxes (451 ) 3,459 Other (147 ) 2,601 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,990 13,401 Unbilled contracts receivable 623 2,274 Other assets (14,884 ) 6,255 Accounts payable 10,504 (1,419 ) Accrued and other liabilities (824 ) (37,408 ) Deferred revenue (7,609 ) (1,235 ) Net cash from operating activities (11,333 ) (14,061 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,514 ) (14,788 ) Purchases of intangible assets (110 ) (3,352 ) Net cash paid for acquisitions (50,473 ) (12,400 ) Net cash from investing activities (61,097 ) (30,540 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from Parent contributions 83,235 – Net transfers from Parent 52,802 63,188 Net cash from financing activities 136,037 63,188 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,184 ) 2,803 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 59,423 21,390 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 120,695 85,624 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 180,118 $ 107,014 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Debt incurred in connection with acquisition $ 50,000 $ – Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 9,460 $ 8,559

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Net loss attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (400,802 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 779 Research, development and other 5,515 Selling, general and administrative 6,721 Amortization expense 16,613 Goodwill impairment 354,000 Merger and separation-related costs: Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 3,971 Severance and retention recorded in research, development and other 1,830 Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative 560 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 356 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development 1,772 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative 1,082 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (1) (1,818 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (9,421 ) Loss per share attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company $ (9.54 ) Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation expense 0.31 Amortization expense 0.40 Goodwill impairment 8.42 Merger and separation-related costs 0.23 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (0.04 ) Non-GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company $ (0.22 ) GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted 42,024 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted 42,024 (1) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Loss before taxes $ (399,668 ) Interest expense 750 Depreciation expense 4,990 Amortization expense 16,613 Goodwill impairment 354,000 Merger and integration-related costs: Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 3,971 Severance and retention recorded in research and development 1,830 Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative 560 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 356 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development 1,772 Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative 1,082 Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 779 Research and development 5,515 Selling, general and administrative 6,721 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (729 )

XPERI INC. RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE (in millions) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Low High GAAP adjusted operating expense $ 879.0 $ 889.0 Stock-based compensation — R&D (25.0 ) (25.0 ) Stock-based compensation — SG&A (27.0 ) (27.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense — R&D (6.0 ) (6.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense — SG&A (9.0 ) (9.0 ) Amortization expense (63.0 ) (63.0 ) Goodwill impairment (354.0 ) (354.0 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (484.0 ) (484.0 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense $ 395.0 $ 405.0

