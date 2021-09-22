Xoogler, a community of 10,000+ Ex-Google Employees and Investors, Mints First-Ever NFT

Attendees of July’s blockchain demo day will receive the NFT, to gain priority access to November’s blockchain demo day

NFT is minted on Rally, eliminating mainnet transaction costs.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xoogler, a global community that counts more than 10,000 ex-Google employees as members that work together to help each other in the startup ecosystem, announced the launch of its first collection of NFTs via Rally. The NFT will grant holders priority access to future Xoogler Demo Days, starting with Xoogler Demo Day Blockchain II on November 11, 2021. Xoogler Demo Days are a series of events where early stage startups led by ex-Google founders pitch their project to a group of more than 100 top investors. The first Xoogler Demo Day was organized at Google’s Mountain View headquarters in 2016.





“Since its foundation in 2015 over drinks hosted around Google I/O, the Xoogler community has been a hub for former Googlers who are interested in entrepreneurship. We organize over 300 meetups and formal events every year, have an active Slack group and also invest in each other’s ventures either directly or through the Xoogler Fund and/or Investment Syndicate with over 2,000 investors. Since inception, our community has invested in over 60+ companies and has had many exits and unicorns,” said Christopher Fong, Founder of Xoogler.

The most recent demo day organized by Xoogler featured 14 start-ups and over 200 investors in attendance.

“We wanted a way to say thank you and show appreciation for our volunteers, startups and investors. We have minted a unique 3D NFT that reflects the value of the community and our common roots — The NFT features a rocket venturing into space, paying homage to the moonshot thinking. We also included ‘Stan,’ the famous dinosaur on Google’s campus, as a reminder to never become irrelevant. We’re excited to build value and community alongside this elite group of entrepreneurs and investors as we embrace blockchain as an enablement layer to turbocharge our community and help others,” said Kushagra Shrivastava, Advisor & Co-Founder of Xoogler Investment Syndicate.

Several of the crypto ecosystem’s most notable startups have pitched their company during Xoogler demo days and other meetups; including billion-dollar projects such as Solana, FalconX, and OpenSea. Recent investor attendees include investors from Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Greylock.

Each attendee of Xoogler’s most recent blockchain demo day in July will receive an NFT. This NFT can be used to gain priority access to future Xoogler demo day events including the Demo Day Blockchain II in November. The Xoogler community’s NFT collection will be minted via Rally, a leading crypto platform for creators. Because the NFT is minted on the RLY sidechain of Ethereum, it can be minted and transacted without high gas fees or intensive energy consumption. Rally co-founder and SuperLayer Labs managing partner Kevin Chou is an advisor to the Xoogler community.

“I’ve participated in a number of demo days, both as a founder and investor,” said Chou. “Xoogler’s demo days showcase some of the most innovative and exciting projects in the world. It’s fitting that their community is adopting some of the most exciting technology emerging today to build community and create value. We’re thrilled to welcome them into the RLY ecosystem.”

Chou’s new crypto venture studio SuperLayer, is founding and launching tokenized consumer applications built on top of the RLY network.

To view the Xoogler NFT collection visit nft.rally.io.

About Xoogler.co



Xoogler.co is a group of Google alumni who have come together to help each other advance our ambitions in the startup ecosystem. The Xoogler.co community consists of startup founders, early team members, angel investors, VCs, and mentors. For more information, visit xoogler.co and angel.co/xooglers to join 2,000+ investors and support ex-Google founders.

About Rally



Rally is a crypto platform that allows creators and artists to launch their own digital currency and NFTs to build sustainable, independent economies with their fan communities. Powered by digital assets on the blockchain, Rally offers creators the ability to monetize through fans purchasing and using their social token, NFTs, and crypto reward systems. Fans gain access to benefits including unreleased content, private communities, backstage passes, early-access to tickets, and exclusive merch – all while showing their fan loyalty by holding their favorite creator’s coin.

