Xobee Networks Acquires San Jose IT Firm Myers Network Solutions

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Xobee Networks, California’s largest-growing Managed IT Support company, is announcing the acquisition of Myers Network Solutions; San Jose’s partner of choice for computer business technology. This acquisition continues to build on the success of Xobee Networks and its clients, by allowing Xobee to scale resources and products to an even larger range of businesses in the San Jose area.

Earlier this year, Xobee Networks signed a definitive agreement with Myers Network Solutions to purchase the San Jose-based company for $1.7 million dollars, maintaining the entire staff at Myers and welcoming them to the growing team of talented technology experts within the Xobee Networks family of brands.

“Through this investment, Xobee will embolden and scale our resources and services to clients within San Jose and across the state. We are investing in Myers Network Solutions because they are the marquee computer business solutions experts in San Jose, and we are well-positioned to help strengthen their team, resources, and products toward current and future clients.” — Eric Rawn, Xobee Networks Founder & CEO

Myers Network Solutions is comprised of reliable long-term employees and experts in the technology space. By adding them to the Xobee team of over 100 highly skilled tech experts, Xobee Networks can expand its offerings of enterprise-level computer business solutions such as Managed Support, cloud computing, cybersecurity, telecommunications, web development, networking, and more at an affordable cost.

Since the agreement between Xobee Networks and Myers Network Solutions earlier this year, Xobee has been able to increase revenue month over month with an 18% growth in host services offerings.

About Xobee Networks

Xobee Networks, a Managed IT Service company, has thousands of clients throughout the state of California, including law firms, school districts, nonprofits, construction, and other businesses. Through Xobee’s wide range of technology services and exceptional customer support, Xobee makes technology a successful component for businesses and organizations at an affordable price.

Xobee Networks was founded by Eric Rawn as a single-person consulting firm in 1996. Eric was ranked one of the top 40 business leaders under the age of 40 in 2008 and is actively involved with other socially responsible organizations.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Eric Rawn, please Cody Sarhan at 559-579-1400 x736 or e-mail at csarhan@xobee.com.

Contacts

Contact: Cody Sarhan



Tel: (559) 579-1400 x736



Email: csarhan@xobee.com