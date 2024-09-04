XLR8 America Issues $20.7 Million Purchase Order to Expand EV Charging Solutions in Strategic Alliance with DG Matrix

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanTech–XLR8 America (XLR8) is excited to announce the issuance of an $20.7 million purchase order as part of a strategic alliance with DG Matrix aimed at fulfilling future orders for its rapidly expanding customer base. This significant investment underscores XLR8’s commitment to driving the adoption of DG Matrix’s innovative Level 3 EV charging solutions, which are set to revolutionize load balancing for high-demand energy requirements.





Collaboration for a Greener Future

Starting in 2025, XLR8 and DG Matrix will collaborate closely to proliferate DG Matrix’s cutting-edge technology throughout the United States. DG Matrix, backed by over 120 engineers, has developed a groundbreaking product that will debut in Q1 2025, set to transform the micro-grid and charging industry.

“We are excited to announce not only a significant purchase order for $20.7M but also a strategic partnership with DG Matrix,” said Frank O’Connor, CEO of XLR8 America. “This partnership is more than just a business deal; it reflects a commitment to revolutionizing the microgrid and charging industry with transformative technology and financial backing.”

XLR8’s experienced business team will work hand-in-hand with customers to tailor business models and financing structures aligned with their unique goals and aspirations. This initial $20.7 million purchase order is just the beginning, targeting a potential sales pipeline exceeding $1 billion, as identified by DG Matrix’s marketing team.

“This MOU is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the significant impact we plan to make in the industry,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “Together, we are positioned to deliver solutions that will shape the future of microgrids and EV charging.”

Pioneering the Future of EV Travel

Together, XLR8 America and DG Matrix are committed to making long-distance travel with electric vehicles more convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. By addressing the entire solution spectrum—from financing and infrastructure analysis to site preparation, execution, and ongoing support—this partnership will play a key role in preserving our planet for future generations.

For more information, please contact Frank O’Connor at XLR8 or Haroon Inam at DG Matrix.

About XLR8 America: XLR8 America enables EV charging with innovative and reliable EV solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. The company empowers organizations and property owners to embrace the electric vehicle revolution through comprehensive design, installation, support, and financing services for second generation EV charging equipment. The company’s mission is to deliver the world’s most reliable EV charging solutions, ensuring that drivers experience a new level of speed and convenience. XLR8 is dedicated to powering a sustainable world, one EV charger at a time.

About DG Matrix: DG Matrix fosters innovation and sustainability to create a brighter future. The company’s innovative solutions unlock gigaton-scale emissions reductions by enabling electrification anywhere and everywhere with less material and a smaller footprint. Versatility, reliability, and sustainability are core to everything they do as they create the electrification infrastructure the world needs for a cleaner tomorrow. DG Matrix is more than just a company; they are a driving force for positive change in the world.

Contacts

Frank O’Connor



Founder & CEO, XLR8 America, LLC



clientrelations@xlr8america.net

Haroon Inam



CEO & Co-Founder, DG Matrix



Haroon.Inam@dgmatrix.com