XLR8 America and EVoke Systems Partner to Deliver Smarter EV Charging Stations to the Parking Industry

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanTech–XLR8 America, a leading provider of comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with EVoke Systems, a cutting-edge charge station management system (CSMS) provider.

This collaboration enables XLR8 America to offer parking owners and operators a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing their EV charging infrastructure across properties, while ensuring an exceptional charging experience for drivers with a focus on consistent performance and the ability to scale capacity to meet local demand.

As the market for EV charging infrastructure enters a period of rapid growth, parking facilities are becoming critical hubs for EV drivers. The XLR8 America and EVoke Systems partnership addresses this need by combining XLR8 America’s expertise in second generation EV charging infrastructure with EVoke’s advanced management and reporting capabilities. This powerful combination empowers parking lot owners and operators to:

Seamless Integration with Existing Systems:

Optimized Energy Use and Costs: EVoke's intelligent load management system helps balance charging loads, reducing energy costs and the need for expensive building infrastructure upgrades.

New Revenue Streams:

Management Reporting: Monthly transaction revenue reporting broken out by charge station sites and chargers along with payments to CSOs. Third-party reporting to government agencies & utilities for rebates.

Simplified Operations:

Enhanced EV Driver Satisfaction:

Data-Driven Reliability: XLR8's data-driven approach ensures charging stations are operational and accessible when drivers need them.

Leadership Perspective

XLR8 America and Evoke Systems’ leadership shared their enthusiasm for this new partnership and its potential impact on the EV charging landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with EVoke Systems to deliver smarter EV charging solutions to the parking industry,” said Frank O’Connor, CEO of XLR8 America. “This partnership enhances our ability to offer parking operators EV Charging that integrates seamlessly into existing operations.

He added, “Data-driven AI solutions not only optimize EV charging infrastructure to meet current demand, but also foster long-term business growth. The goal is to enhance customer experience by focusing on individual facility customization and charging station reliability.”

Tosh Dutt, Interim CEO of EVoke Systems, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating:

“EVoke is excited to collaborate with XLR8 America to empower parking operators in the EV charging space. Our advanced CSMS, combined with XLR8 America’s expertise in delivering scalable EV charging solutions, enables owners of parking facilities to quickly become leaders in providing smart and sustainable EV charging solutions to their customers.”

About XLR8 America

XLR8 America enables EV charging with innovative and reliable EV solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. The company empowers organizations and property owners to embrace the electric vehicle revolution through comprehensive design, installation, support, and financing services for second-generation EV charging equipment. The company’s mission is to deliver the world’s most reliable EV charging solutions, ensuring that drivers experience a new level of speed and convenience. XLR8 is dedicated to powering a sustainable world, one EV charger at a time. (www.XLR8America.net)

About EVoke Systems

EVoke Systems, based in Tampa, FL, offers an open and scalable cloud-based platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy management, and grid interaction. EVoke works with EV charger hardware OEMs and its channel partners to enable real-time, interactive communication, control, and coordination between site hosts, EV charging stations, EV drivers, and grid operators. (www.evokesystems.com)

