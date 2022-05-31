Xiologix Wins an Award for Top Emerging Managed Security Services Company for 2022 by Cyber Security Review

TUALATIN, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xiologix is pleased to announce they were awarded a Top Emerging Managed Security Services Company in 2022 by Cyber Security Review. As a white-glove managed security service provider, they give their customers reliable IT services to meet their technological needs.

At Xiologix, their team provides customized business IT solutions to help companies remain compliant and protect their data from cybersecurity threats. Many companies take a reactive approach to cybersecurity and wait until an attack takes place to take action. However, Xiologix understands the importance of a proactive approach to cybersecurity. They build customized solutions to help every client achieve the best results for their IT needs.

Xiologix is proud to offer businesses of all sizes the IT solutions required to remain compliant with relevant regulations and protect their sensitive data for peace of mind. Their team is dedicated to helping clients find the best IT solutions to address their unique needs. Brian Page, CTO at Xiologix, states, “In terms of security, we can help with compliance requirements, Incident Response, monitoring, and detection response problems addressing ransomware and indicators of compromise. We’re constantly developing our professionals internally to address and be aligned with the entire industry, preparing us to support our clients during even their most dire situations.”

With this recognition from Cyber Security Review, businesses gain peace of mind in the services offered by Xiologix. They recognize the value of protecting sensitive information and maintaining compliance surrounding IT matters.

Anyone interested in learning about the award received can find out more by visiting the Xiologix website or calling 1-503-691-4364.

About Xiologix: Xiologix is a full-service business IT solutions provider offering customized services to meet each client’s unique needs. They work closely with clients to develop compliance solutions and provide cybersecurity to protect sensitive data. Their team serves as a trusted technology partner for their clients.

