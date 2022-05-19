xFusion Held the European Partner Summit Under the Theme of “Together for a Better Future”

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On May 19, xFusion held its first 2022 European Partner Summit in Paris, under the theme of “Together for a Better Future.” xFusion Digital Technologies Co., Ltd. invited dozens of core partners from more than 10 countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, and countries in the Nordic region to discuss the future and new value exploitation of the industry.

Terry Fang, President of xFusion Global Marketing and Sales Department, gave a welcome speech on behalf of xFusion. Intel and other partners then shared the latest concepts and practices within the European digital economy, focusing on topics such as industrial digitization and intelligentization, while offering suggestions for the development of industrial digital intelligence.

Cooperation with Partners for a New European Digital Ecosystem

Europe is transitioning from the digital economy era to a digital and intelligent era, as digitalization and intelligentization have become new engines of global economic growth in the post-pandemic era. With increasing market demand for computing power, high quality and intelligentized development is a major trend in the computing industry.

Frank Qin, General Manager of xFusion Europe, said in his keynote speech, “The European market is one of the most important markets for the global IT industry, known not only for its huge market capacity but also for its leading quality and technological innovation. As we have experienced, we have joined hands with our European partners in this land and provided high-quality intelligent computing products, solutions, and services for numerous European customers. Staying innovative and forging ahead, xFusion is now setting sail in Europe. We are committed to consistently delivering value to our European customers and partners with more focused, innovative, and integrated concepts and practices, contributing to the digital transformation of European industries.”

Our European partners are not only collaborators but also “business partners” to xFusion. xFusion increases its investment in European partners facing a market with endless possibilities. When developing partnerships, xFusion adheres to the idea of “creating value and achieving growth together with a shared belief.” When serving customers, xFusion insists on the principle of “putting our partners first, achieving growth together with integrity.” xFusion supports European partners to grasp the opportunities of the times and achieve a high-quality, intelligent upgrade of the European digital economy across all industries to gain a head start in development.

“The times gives us new opportunities. I would like to appreciate the recognition and support of our core partners at the summit. At the same time, we are looking forward to more partners joining us on the road of European entrepreneurship. We will discover, create, and share a better future together!”

At the European Partner Summit, xFusion shared its overall business, product services, and success stories in Europe, including France. Based on the market development strategy of “putting our partners first”, xFusion has provided trainings for local partners to enhance their competitiveness.

At the summit, Intel mentioned that xFusion as a valuable partner plays an important role in its IT infrastructure, and Intel will continue to deepen its technical cooperation with xFusion to innovate and foster end customers’ digital transformation in Europe.

Enhancing R&D Innovation and Creating New Industrial Value Together

Sustainably increasing R&D innovation and investment have propped up xFusion’s leading computing power infrastructure and services. This is why, with two decades of accumulation, xFusion’s server products are still trusted by customers. xFusion is a leading global provider of computing power infrastructure and services. At present, it has over 2000 employees, working closely with more than 3100 partners, seven regional departments, and five supply centers worldwide, and owning more than 2000 patents.

Up to now, thousands of xFusion’s engineers are constantly devoted to building leading computing power and service capability, with nine core laboratories in construction, covering thermal design, reliability, green energy, and others, so as to continuously improve the competitiveness of products and solutions.

At this summit, xFusion held the certificate authorization ceremony and the first-sale breakthrough award ceremony for the first batch of European partners. The representatives of the core partners shared their stories of cooperation with xFusion, and affirmed the competitiveness, product quality, reliability, and end-to-end technical guarantee of FusionServer products and solutions. They hoped to grow and develop together with xFusion with confidence and expectation.

Summit Ends While Win-Win Cooperation Continues

The 2022 xFusion’s European Partner Summit ended successfully, while the practice of xFusion and European partners exploring boundaries and the cooperation of creating, winning, and sharing together in digitalization will never end.

In future, xFusion is dedicated to becoming a trusted and innovative partner for European enterprises in digital transformation. It aims to provide customers with integrated, diverse, and all-scenario intelligent computing products and solutions through continuous innovation to enable users’ businesses to become more stable, efficient, and intelligent.

Based on an innovative global vision, consistent hard work, and profound insights in the industry, xFusion will continue to work with global customers and partners to accumulate development power through various initiatives to jointly promote high-quality development of the global digital economy and exploit more digital intelligent value.

Together for a Better Future, xFusion creates infinite possibilities in the digital world with partners!

