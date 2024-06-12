Xfinity Rewards Kicks off “Summer of Movies” With Movie-Related Perks and Discounts Theme Park Experiences

Xfinity Rewards members will have exclusive access to a rich selection of discounted movies, premium content, and unique entertainment experiences from Comcast’s extensive family of brands

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting today, Xfinity Rewards is delighted to bring back the “Summer of Movies” campaign, promising an even more impressive lineup, starting with the movie Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone to keep at no cost. Other perks include $1 movie rentals, BOGO Fandango Movie Tickets* to Despicable Me 4 (starting on June 21), special offers on tickets and experiences at Universal Orlando’s three incredible theme parks, and an Ultimate Movie Night Sweepstakes.









“Now in its third year, Xfinity Rewards provides our customers with meaningful rewards rooted in unforgettable experiences, bringing together the best that Comcast NBCUniversal has to offer,” said Pooja Kapadia, Vice President, Customer Growth and Loyalty. “Xfinity Rewards truly speaks to our mission of connecting people to more of what they love, by providing a lineup of unique and rewarding perks, year after year, that only Comcast and its family of brands can offer.”

Crafted to deliver the thrill of cinema to Xfinity Rewards members, “Summer of Movies” guarantees a variety of offers and experiences for all to enjoy:

Fandango BOGO Movie Tickets to Despicable Me 4



Rewards members can experience the fourth installment of illumination’s animated adventure Despicable Me 4 in theaters July 3 with a buy one, get one movie ticket offer through Fandango. This limited-time offer is available from June 21 until July 7, while supplies last.

Four (4) Blockbuster Movies to Keep, At No Cost



Kicking off Xfinity’s “Summer of Movies,” every Monday, June 10 through July 7, Xfinity Rewards members will have access to a new movie on us to redeem and keep – starting with the wizarding world of Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone. Each week, Xfinity Rewards members can guess the upcoming film. A different movie is unlocked each Monday and can be accessed at home on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box, or on-the-go with the Stream app .

$1 Movie Rental



$1 movie rental is Xfinity Rewards’ most popular perk year-round. Rewards members can redeem this reward every month and choose from thousands of qualifying movie rentals (up to $5.99) on X1, Stream, and Flex, and pay just $1.

Exclusive Discounts to Universal Theme Parks



Members can immerse themselves in the action, thrills, and excitement of Universal Orlando’s three incredible theme parks with special offers on tickets and experiences. Enjoy a Universal Orlando Resort 3-Day ticket for the price of a regular 2-Day admission ticket or save on a 2-Park 1-Day VIP Experience for a guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Additional perks include priority seating at Animal Actors on Location!

Ultimate Movie Night at Home Sweepstakes



Xfinity Rewards members can take their home movie nights to the next level by entering to win a 50″ smart TVs with Xumo OS, UHD, 4K HDR Dolby Vision, projector with Wi-Fi Boost, Bose TV Speaker, Popcorn Popper, Ninja Ice Cream Maker, and SodaStream.

For more information and the full list of all terms and conditions, please visit www.Xfinity.com/rewards.

More about Xfinity Rewards:



Xfinity Rewards is a free program available to Xfinity customers. Members enjoy access to exclusive discounts, events, and virtual and live experiences that only Comcast NBCUniversal can make possible. Signing up is simple to do through the Xfinity App or online at Xfinity.com/rewards. Upon registration, members will be assigned Silver, Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status based on how long they’ve been a Xfinity customer—and more rewards are accessible to those who have been with Xfinity the longest. Xfinity Rewards will continue to evolve with regular updates to benefits available to all members, and new and exciting opportunities throughout the year. For more information about Xfinity Rewards, please download the Xfinity App or visit xfinity.com/rewards.

