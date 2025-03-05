Xfinity and Comcast Business Services Begin Rolling Out to Lopatcong and Greenwich, NJ, Residents for First Time

Comcast Network Expansion to Connect More than 15,700 Homes and Businesses in the Greater Phillipsburg Area

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast announced that its reliable, high-speed Internet network is now available to the first homes and businesses in Lopatcong and Greenwich, NJ, as part of an expansion that will ultimately reach more than 15,700 homes and businesses in the Greater Phillipsburg area. The network expansion brings Internet, mobile, entertainment and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to residents and businesses, enhancing digital infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and positioning residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world.

“Comcast’s investment in Greater Phillipsburg will give residents and businesses access to a reliable Internet and mobile provider with proven dedication to the communities it serves,” said New Jersey Assemblyman John DiMaio. “Investments in our digital infrastructure are just as important as our physical infrastructure in today’s tech-centric economy.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses to check for current service availability or construction timing. They can also stop by the Xfinity Store in Port Murray, located at 155 Port Murray Road, to learn more about products and services. New addresses will become serviceable on a rolling basis as construction continues and extends into Phillipsburg, Alpha and Pohatcong.

This network expansion is part of Comcast’s latest investment in New Jersey. In the last three years, Comcast has connected an additional 68,000 homes and businesses in the Garden State to Xfinity and Comcast Business services, with more to come in 2025.

“We are committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in New Jersey have a choice in their Internet provider,” said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Freedom Region, which serves New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania. “Our network delivers a world-class experience within and outside the home, and our dedicated team of local experts are excited to help connect Greater Phillipsburg area residents to what matters most.”

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast’s state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today’s constantly connected world. Lopatcong and Greenwich join the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders, and federal agencies like the Department of Defense and FEMA. It delivers gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and built-in security to help keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands, and consumers in Lopatcong and Greenwich can take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and home security with additional Internet, video and mobile options with NOW for those on a budget. With gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with Xfinity plans, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Lopatcong and Greenwich

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What It Means for the Lopatcong and Greenwich Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $17.1 million in cash and in-kind donations into New Jersey nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

