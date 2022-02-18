Xerox to Host Investor Day

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with financial analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, New York. The relevant presentation material will be available on Xerox’s Investor Relations website at news.xerox.com/investors at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23.

Xerox Investor Day

WHEN: 8:00 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, February 23, 2022

WHAT: Xerox Investor Day from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, New York. The event will also be livestreamed, with online presentation slides, for those who may prefer to attend virtually.

WHO: Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin and other Xerox executives

WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5k5w97zn

Replay available.

About Xerox



For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.

For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Investors:

David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

Media:

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com