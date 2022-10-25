Xerox Releases Third-Quarter Results

Improved revenue trajectory driven by resilience in demand amid a challenging macro environment

Financial Summary

$1.75 billion of revenue, down 0.4 percent year-over-year or up 4.7 percent in constant currency.

GAAP (loss) earnings per share (EPS) of $(2.48), down $2.96 year-over-year. GAAP EPS includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $395 million or $2.54 per share.

Adjusted EPS of $0.19, down $0.29 year-over-year.

Adjusted operating margin of 3.7 percent, down 50 basis points year-over-year.

Operating cash flow use of $8 million, lower by $108 million year-over-year.

Free cash flow use of $18 million, lower by $99 million year-over-year.

Lowered 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $7.0B to $7.1B in actual currency; lowered 2022 free cash flow guidance to at least $125 million.

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced its 2022 third-quarter results.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met in-person with customers, partners and employees across the globe and I’ve gained greater insight into the range of opportunities we have to grow our business,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Top-line strength and cost discipline resulted in sequential improvement to our adjusted operating margin this quarter, but profitability remains challenged by persistently high inflation and continued supply chain constraints. In the near-term, we are focused on improving operating margins and free cash flow amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Longer-term, I am confident we can expand and capture more of the addressable market within – and create value for – our existing client base by further embedding our offerings into their workflows.”

Third-Quarter Key Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue $1,751 $1,758 $(7) (0.4) % AC 4.7% CC2 Gross Margin 31.8% 32.4% (60) bps RD&E % 4.2% 4.7% 50 bps SAG % 23.9% 23.5% (40) bps Pre-Tax (Loss) Income1 $(380) $84 $(464) NM Pre-Tax (Loss) Income Margin1 (21.7)% 4.8% NM Operating Income – Adjusted2 $65 $74 $(9) (12.2)% Operating Income Margin – Adjusted 2 3.7% 4.2% (50) bps GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share1 $(2.48) $0.48 $(2.96) NM Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted2 $0.19 $0.48 $(0.29) (60.4)%

___________ (1) Third quarter 2022 pre-tax loss and EPS include a $412 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge ($395 million after-tax), or $2.54 per share. (2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures, and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from one reportable segment to two reportable segments – Print and Other, and Financing (FITTLE).

Third-Quarter Segment Results (in millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue Print and Other $1,641 $1,636 $5 0.3% Financing (FITTLE) 150 171 (21) (12.3)% Intersegment Elimination1 (40) (49) 9 (18.4)% Total Revenue $1,751 $1,758 $(7) (0.4)% Profit Print and Other $57 $50 $7 14.0% Financing (FITTLE) 8 24 (16) (66.7)% Total Profit $65 $74 $(9) (12.2)%

___________ (1) Reflects net revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the Financing segment (FITTLE) to the Print and Other Segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements.

2022 Guidance

Revenue from at least $7.1 billion to a range of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion in actual currency.

Free cash flow from at least $400 million to at least $125 million.

Return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.

We adjusted our revenue guidance primarily to reflect higher-than-expected currency effects associated with a weaker Euro and British Pound. We lowered our free cash flow guidance due to slower-than-expected supply chain improvements and persistently high rates of inflation, which negatively affected operating profit, as well as a greater-than-expected use of working capital to fund growth of originations and operating leases at FITTLE and inventories. Our free cash flow guidance excludes a one-time payment associated with a product supply contract termination charge.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the Goodwill impairment charge as well as Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments from GAAP EPS, as applicable.

Adjusted operating (loss) income and margin, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of Other expenses, net from pre-tax (loss) income and margin.

Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow, which is operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This release and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain “forward looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “targeting”, “projecting”, “driving” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Such factors include but are not limited to: the effects of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on our and our customers’ businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance; our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services and the shared service arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the severity and persistence of global supply chain disruptions and inflation; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyberattacks or other intentional acts or that cyberattacks could result in a shutdown of our systems; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring and transformation actions; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment like the decline in the volume of printed pages and extension of equipment placements; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; and any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. Additional risks that may affect Xerox’s operations and other factors are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s combined 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and combined Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per-share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Sales $ 690 $ 657 $ 1,949 $ 1,929 Services, maintenance and rentals 1,010 1,046 3,061 3,166 Financing 51 55 156 166 Total Revenues 1,751 1,758 5,166 5,261 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 508 498 1,430 1,386 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals 659 662 2,015 1,971 Cost of financing 28 29 78 85 Research, development and engineering expenses 73 82 235 235 Selling, administrative and general expenses 418 413 1,332 1,295 Goodwill impairment 412 — 412 — Restructuring and related costs, net 22 10 41 39 Amortization of intangible assets 10 13 31 42 Other expenses, net 1 (33 ) 66 (28 ) Total Costs and Expenses 2,131 1,674 5,640 5,025 (Loss) Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(1) (380 ) 84 (474 ) 236 Income tax expense (benefit) 3 (4 ) (27 ) 19 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 1 1 3 2 Net (Loss) Income (382 ) 89 (444 ) 219 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (383 ) $ 90 $ (443 ) $ 220 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (2.48 ) $ 0.48 $ (2.91 ) $ 1.12 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (2.48 ) $ 0.48 $ (2.91 ) $ 1.10

___________________________ (1) Referred to as “Pre-Tax (Loss) Income” throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (382 ) $ 89 $ (444 ) $ 219 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings (383 ) 90 (443 ) 220 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net Translation adjustments, net (277 ) (125 ) (636 ) (122 ) Unrealized gains (losses), net 6 4 (19 ) (3 ) Changes in defined benefit plans, net 54 51 96 122 Other Comprehensive Loss, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings (217 ) (70 ) (559 ) (3 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net (599 ) 19 (1,003 ) 216 Less: Comprehensive income (loss), net attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (600 ) $ 20 $ (1,002 ) $ 217

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 932 $ 1,840 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $51 and $58, respectively) 835 818 Billed portion of finance receivables (net of allowance of $4 and $4, respectively) 91 94 Finance receivables, net 995 1,042 Inventories 777 696 Other current assets 265 211 Total current assets 3,895 4,701 Finance receivables due after one year (net of allowance of $113 and $114, respectively) 1,814 1,934 Equipment on operating leases, net 216 253 Land, buildings and equipment, net 315 358 Intangible assets, net 216 211 Goodwill 2,753 3,287 Deferred tax assets 496 519 Other long-term assets 1,715 1,960 Total Assets $ 11,420 $ 13,223 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,070 $ 650 Accounts payable 1,213 1,069 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 250 239 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 810 871 Total current liabilities 3,343 2,829 Long-term debt 2,676 3,596 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,298 1,373 Post-retirement medical benefits 209 277 Other long-term liabilities 416 481 Total Liabilities 7,942 8,556 Noncontrolling Interests 10 10 Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 156 168 Additional paid-in capital 1,577 1,802 Treasury stock, at cost — (177 ) Retained earnings 5,057 5,631 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,547 ) (2,988 ) Xerox Holdings shareholders’ equity 3,243 4,436 Noncontrolling interests 11 7 Total Equity 3,254 4,443 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,420 $ 13,223 Shares of common stock issued 155,570 168,069 Treasury stock — (8,675 ) Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 155,570 159,394

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (Loss) Income $ (382 ) $ 89 $ (444 ) $ 219 Adjustments required to reconcile Net (loss) income to Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 65 79 205 249 Provisions 13 4 48 38 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets (16 ) (39 ) (17 ) (40 ) Stock-based compensation 13 14 63 44 Goodwill impairment 412 — 412 — Restructuring and asset impairment charges 22 3 44 28 Payments for restructurings (17 ) (12 ) (38 ) (61 ) Non-service retirement-related costs (7 ) (22 ) (18 ) (64 ) Contributions to retirement plans (34 ) (39 ) (106 ) (119 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables 1 (67 ) (48 ) (30 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (41 ) 6 (136 ) 10 Increase in equipment on operating leases (27 ) (29 ) (74 ) (92 ) (Increase) decrease in finance receivables (27 ) 21 (10 ) 33 Decrease (increase) in other current and long-term assets 1 (2 ) 36 64 Increase in accounts payable 26 107 198 74 Increase in accrued compensation 22 4 29 20 (Decrease) increase in other current and long-term liabilities (25 ) (12 ) (73 ) 80 Net change in income tax assets and liabilities (5 ) (13 ) (81 ) (11 ) Net change in derivative assets and liabilities (4 ) 1 (10 ) (1 ) Other operating, net 2 7 (7 ) (10 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8 ) 100 (27 ) 431 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (10 ) (19 ) (39 ) (52 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets 23 38 49 39 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (41 ) (1 ) (93 ) (38 ) Other investing, net (5 ) — (12 ) (3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (33 ) 18 (95 ) (54 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (payments) proceeds on debt (126 ) 76 (505 ) (133 ) Dividends (43 ) (49 ) (131 ) (157 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees — (87 ) (113 ) (500 ) Other financing, net 1 14 (6 ) (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (168 ) (46 ) (755 ) (793 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17 ) (13 ) (31 ) (13 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (226 ) 59 (908 ) (429 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,227 2,203 1,909 2,691 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,001 $ 2,262 $ 1,001 $ 2,262

Third Quarter 2022 Overview

Revenue growth this quarter accelerated in constant currency, reflecting the benefit from recent acquisitions as well as resilient demand for our products and services amid an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. Equipment revenue increased 0.8% in actual currency and included a 5.9-percentage point adverse impact from currency. The 6.7% increase in constant currency reflects the first quarter of equipment revenue growth since the supply chain constraints began last year. As expected, backlog1 slightly declined sequentially, reflecting sustained order flow, offset by a gradual easing of supply constraints. While we were encouraged by supply chain improvements, the pace of improvement was slower than expected. The increase in Post sale revenue was driven by another strong quarter for paper and supplies. Growth in these consumables reflects the early benefits of recent pricing actions, and for supplies, an ongoing, gradual recovery of print-related activity. Post sale revenue also benefited from strong growth in IT and Digital Services, including contributions from recent acquisitions. Adjusted2 operating profit margin declined 0.5-percentage points year-over-year but improved sequentially, reflecting the benefits of price and cost actions taken year-to-date. Improvement was slower than expected due to persistently high rates of inflation across our cost base, an unfavorable geographic mix in equipment sales, and a slower-than-expected easing of supply chain constraints.

The global macroeconomic outlook has become more volatile in the past three months but we are not yet seeing a meaningful effect of a global slowdown on our revenues. We continue to see resiliency in demand for our office products, particularly our A3 devices. However, consistent with the uncertain macro environment, we are beginning to see longer project deployment times, and in some cases, lower page volume commitments.

Due to the recent weakening of the Euro and British Pound, and an uncertain outlook for global foreign exchange rates, we are adjusting our full-year revenue guidance from at least $7.1 billion to a range of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion in actual currency. Additionally, we are lowering our free cash flow guidance from at least $400 million to at least $125 million, both of which exclude a $41 million one-time payment associated with the termination of a product supply agreement. We lowered our free cash flow guidance due to slower-than-expected supply chain improvements and persistently high rates of inflation, which negatively affected operating profit, as well as a greater-than-expected use of working capital to fund originations growth at FITTLE and inventories.

Goodwill Impairment

Third quarter 2022 includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $395 million ($412 million pre-tax) or $2.54 per share. As a result of recent macroeconomic volatility and continued supply chain constraints, our current results and internal forecasts indicate that the Company could have a slower than expected recovery from the impacts of the COVID pandemic and supply chain issues experienced over the past few years. Although operating results and related cash flows are expected to improve in the fourth quarter 2022, and in 2023, we see greater risk to our previous outlooks and estimates, at least in the near term. This impact combined with higher market interest rates and the resulting effect on valuation discount rates, continues to negatively impact the Company’s valuation resulting in the goodwill impairment charge for the third quarter 2022.

Reportable Segment Change

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from one reportable segment to two reportable segments – Print and Other, and Financing (FITTLE) to align with a change in how the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), allocates resources and assesses performance against the Company’s key growth strategies. As such, prior period reportable segment results and related disclosures have been conformed to reflect the Company’s current reportable segments.

__________________ (1) Order backlog is measured as the value of unfulfilled sales orders, shipped and non-shipped, received from our customers waiting to be installed, including orders with future installation dates. It includes printing devices as well as IT hardware associated with our IT services offerings. Third quarter 2022 backlog of $429 million excludes sales orders from Russia and Powerland Computers, Ltd., which was acquired in the first quarter of 2022. Prior quarter backlog was revised to conform to current reporting methodology. (2) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure.

Financial Review Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, % of Total Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change CC % Change 2022 2021 Equipment sales $ 390 $ 387 0.8% 6.7% 22% 22% Post sale revenue 1,361 1,371 (0.7)% 4.1% 78% 78% Total Revenue $ 1,751 $ 1,758 (0.4)% 4.7% 100% 100% Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income: Sales $ 690 $ 657 5.0% 10.4% Less: Supplies, paper and other sales (300 ) (270 ) 11.1% 15.9% Equipment Sales $ 390 $ 387 0.8% 6.7% Services, maintenance and rentals $ 1,010 $ 1,046 (3.4)% 1.4% Add: Supplies, paper and other sales 300 270 11.1% 15.9% Add: Financing 51 55 (7.3)% (2.9)% Post Sale Revenue $ 1,361 $ 1,371 (0.7)% 4.1% Segments Print and Other $ 1,641 $ 1,636 0.3% 94% 93% Financing (FITTLE) 150 171 (12.3)% 8% 10% Intersegment elimination (1) (40 ) (49 ) (18.4)% (2)% (3)% Total Revenue(2) $ 1,751 $ 1,758 (0.4)% 100% 100% Go-to-Market Operations Americas $ 1,140 $ 1,127 1.2% 1.7% 65% 64% EMEA 567 594 (4.5)% 9.3% 32% 34% Other 44 37 18.9% 18.9% 3% 2% Total Revenue(2) $ 1,751 $ 1,758 (0.4)% 4.7% 100% 100%

