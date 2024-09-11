Xerox Introduces New Xerox PrimeLink C9200 Series Production Color Press

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Xerox announced the Xerox® PrimeLink® C9200 Series color printers at the PRINTING United Expo 2024 in Las Vegas. This entry-level production press combines Xerox high-end production capabilities, a space-saving design, and automated production workflows to help clients and print service providers deliver high-quality output on time and on budget.





The Xerox PrimeLink C9265/C9275/C9281 include features that enable more flexibility and customization, adapting to the needs of both production environments and offices. The Color Press series uses a new toner formulation similar to the Xerox® Iridesse® Production Press and a completely redesigned imaging system to provide best-in-class performance with outstanding fine-line detail, images, color transitions, and color accuracy with speeds up to 81 pages per minute. Custom media catalogs also provide optimal settings for the widest array of weights and sizes of media, such as small envelopes, book jackets, banners and calendars. Coupled with advanced production-class feeding and finishing, the new series creates unmatched versatility.

“Our clients are demanding quality, versatility and affordability in light production printing,” said Terry Antinora, senior vice president, head of product and engineering at Xerox. “These new color presses are designed to help our clients adapt to changing market conditions and maximize their return on investment. In today’s competitive landscape, businesses need a printing solution that can do it all and our new presses are the answer.”

The PrimeLink C9200 series offers a choice of print servers from Xerox and Fiery, LLC and integrates with the Xerox end-to-end production print ecosystem including:

Workflow analytics and automation: Xerox ® FreeFlow ® Vision Software, Xerox ® FreeFlow Vision Connect Software and Xerox ® FreeFlow Core

analytics and automation: Xerox FreeFlow Vision Software, Xerox FreeFlow Vision Connect Software and Xerox FreeFlow Core Omni Channel customer communications management: XMPie ® Technology

Technology Intelligent Assistant Capabilities: Predictive AI for Production Print and Multifunction Print

The printers include a 10-inch touchscreen, making it easy to access general operations like print, scan and copy as well as cloud and productivity apps that simplify workflows, automate tasks and increase productivity. The PrimeLink C9200 series reinforces Production print as a key priority for Xerox to drive long-term success for its clients as they navigate the world of digital transformation.

For more information, visit Xerox at PRINTING United booth C2614 September 10-12 or go to Xerox.com.

Availability:



Xerox will begin regional rollout and order taking starting in November.

