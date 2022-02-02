Xerox Acquires Canadian IT Services Provider, Powerland, to Grow Presence in IT Services Market

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced it has acquired Powerland, a leading IT services provider in Canada, for cash. The acquisition strengthens Xerox’s IT services offerings in North America, which include cloud, cyber security, end user computing and managed services.

Powerland serves customers throughout Canada and provides a wide array of technology solutions and services including cloud, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and end-user computing solutions based on individual business needs. Powerland recently earned 2021 industry accolades including Nvidia Partner of the Year, Dell Marketing Partner of the Year North America, HPE Service Partner of the Year and Tech Data Circle of Excellence.

“Today, the ability to quickly adapt to change and remain competitive requires a strong IT partner,” said Martin Bachant, president, Xerox Canada. “Combining the talented teams of Powerland and Xerox IT Services provides a greater value proposition for customers with support, information security expertise and technology solutions from major IT manufacturers. We manage our customers’ technology so they can manage their business.”

Recent research shows that SMBs will increase their investments in key IT solutions such as cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, collaboration solutions and cyber security. The addition of Powerland will enable Xerox to expand reach in North America to offer increased value to customers throughout Canada.

“We are thrilled to join a world-class innovator like Xerox and look forward to enhancing business outcomes and technology transformations for our clients across Canada,” said Curtis Dery, executive vice president, Powerland.

This acquisition continues Xerox’s commitment to expand its IT services business. Xerox acquired both ITEC Connect, a leader in IT services in the UK, and Digitex, an IT services provider in Canada, in March 2020. Xerox acquired Competitive Computing (C2), a Vermont based IT services company, in October 2021. The global IT services market is sized at more than $680 billion annually according to Techaisle.

