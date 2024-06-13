Xendee Releases 2024 Commercial EV Charging Survey Insights

Worries Rise About Limitations to Commercial EV Growth, but Government Incentives and Microgrids Move Charging Infrastructure Forward

Xendee launched this research survey of leaders involved in the development, operation, and commercial use of EV charging infrastructure to gain insight into the challenges and potential solutions related to commercial EV charging.

The 2024 market survey revealed several key themes related to the limitations of developing commercial EV charging infrastructure. Among these themes, 75% of respondents surveyed in 2024 said electric utility grid limitations were a “significant roadblock to the rollout of EV charging infrastructure for commercial EV usage,” while 63% tabbed the total cost of charging infrastructure as a significant roadblock.

Deeper understanding about solutions to some of these challenges is also revealed in the findings.

For the second year in a row, survey respondents said DERs and microgrids co-located with EV charging infrastructure were the most important game-changing technology for stimulating the transition to commercial EVs and fleets, and to avoid overloading highly burdened electric grids.

Also, more than 80% of respondents said their organization will develop at least one EV charging infrastructure project within the next five years that they otherwise would not have without the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and/or the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives. These incentives have proven to be an important factor in overcoming the hurdle of high costs to develop and bring EV charging infrastructure into operation.

These market survey findings will guide further development and features of the Xendee SaaS platform to provide research-based solutions to our clients for the feasibility, design, and operation of EV charging infrastructure projects. This will continue to give our users and their customers speed, sophistication, and confidence in the technical and financial outcomes they are projecting, and ultimately allow more projects to break ground.

The full 2024 Xendee Commercial EV Charging Market Survey report can be found by visiting: https://xendee.com/industry-survey-report

About Xendee Corporation

Xendee is an award-winning software platform built to integrate the feasibility analysis and proposal building, portfolio assessment, detailed engineering, and operation of Distributed Energy Resources and EV fast-charging infrastructure. It is the only integrated provider of Microgrid design and Artificial Intelligence-based Microgrid operation optimization software. Xendee’s techno-economic generative algorithms can produce an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals which can include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, and increasing resilience. Explore how Xendee can empower your organization by setting up a call with us at xendee.com/demo.

