Xenco Medical Unveils HoloMedX, the First Glasses-Free Holographic Surgical Simulation Platform at the VR/AR Global Summit

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 4th, 2021, Xenco Medical unveiled HoloMedX, the first glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform during a presentation by Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider at the VR/AR Global Summit, the largest immersive tech event in the world. The transformative platform allows users to simulate an entire spine surgery in holographic space, without the need for any headgear or glasses. Integrated with a breakthrough Looking Glass light field display, the simulation platform instantly translates DICOM data such as CT and MRI scans into a detailed, interactive holographic reconstruction. The HoloMedX platform by Xenco Medical instantly adjusts the holographic scene to allow for glasses-free holographic viewing and interactivity by multiple users, simultaneously.





Featuring a library of holographic implants based on Xenco Medical’s actual spinal implants, the platform enables users to manipulate holographic anatomy and the holographic implants with air controllers modeled after Xenco Medical’s disposable surgical instruments, allowing for deeper engagement with the platform. A transformative step in patient engagement and surgical training, HoloMedX enables a rich dialogue between patients and their physicians. The glasses-free nature of HoloMedX allows groups of users to visualize and engage with the holographic anatomy simultaneously, allowing for collaboration without the barrier of headgear.

“As a patient-centric company, we’ve made an outsized commitment to developing technologies that address the entire spectrum of a patient’s surgical experience. By developing HoloMedX, the first glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform, we’re excited to offer patients an immersive opportunity to explore their own anatomy in holographic space while enhancing their surgeon’s ability to educate them by simulating surgery in front of them,” said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

The holographic platform by Xenco Medical offers users the opportunity to visualize and interact with a patient’s spinal anatomy as a volumetric object, rather than a 2-dimensional data set. As an unprecedented educational tool for non-diagnostic use, HoloMedX affords users with an enhanced spatial experience of unique anatomy as well as the ways in which various Xenco Medical implants interact with each spine in holographic space. The holographic implant library in HoloMedX is based on Xenco Medical’s single-use spinal implant systems, the first polymer-based devices of their kind. Unlike the traditional metal systems that are reused in hundreds of patients until a mechanical failure, Xenco Medical’s single-use systems are perfectly calibrated and sterile-packaged for patient-specific use. HoloMedX is for non-diagnostic use only.

About Xenco Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Xenco Medical is an American medical technology company committed to disruptive innovation for the purposes of creating a safer surgical environment. Through its line of disposable instruments and sterile packaged spinal systems, Xenco Medical seeks to streamline the surgical process with products unsurpassed in safety, efficiency, and traceability. For more information on Xenco Medical, visit www.xencomedical.com.

