Home Business Wire Xcell Biosciences Appoints Shannon Eaker, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire

Xcell Biosciences Appoints Shannon Eaker, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BiopharmaXcell Biosciences Inc. (Xcellbio), an automation and instrumentation company focused on cell therapy manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Shannon Eaker, Ph.D., as its Chief Technology Officer. A veteran of the cell and gene therapy industry, Dr. Eaker will be responsible for driving Xcellbio’s instrument and software development strategy and the commercial delivery of its innovative commercial platforms.


“We are pleased to welcome Shannon to the Xcellbio team. His decades of experience in cell and gene therapy research, product development and commercialization at leading life sciences companies will be invaluable as we work towards expanding our portfolio of offerings and the commercial launch of our KALI Cell Foundry,” said Brian Feth, CEO of Xcellbio. “Shannon’s expertise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing will be especially useful as we seek to deepen our collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies developing these potentially lifesaving therapies.”

Dr. Eaker earned his Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology. His expertise has been primarily focused on T-cell, hematopoietic stem cell (HSC), and undifferentiated embryonic stem (ES) and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell biology. He joins Xcellbio from Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare) Cell and Gene Therapy where he spent more than 11 years. He is a member of the International Society for Cell Therapy (ISCT) Process Development and Manufacturing (PDM) committee and has authored numerous papers within the field of cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine.

“Xcellbio has made incredible progress in delivering robust, high-value cell and gene therapy development technologies to labs around the world,” said Dr. Eaker. “I am excited to join the team at this exciting time of growth and as we prepare to introduce a truly novel new platform with unique capabilities to support the development of cell therapy products with improved potency and persistence as well as reduced cell exhaustion, mimicking the patient Tumor Microenvironment (TME).”

About Xcellbio

Xcellbio is a venture-backed company driven by its mission to enhance the performance and safety of cell and gene-based therapies through the design and development of revolutionary technology platforms. The company’s commercial instruments and AI-driven software allow researchers to discover novel insights into immune and tumor biology and enable the translation of these insights at patient scale through the development of its pioneering cell therapy manufacturing platform. Based in San Francisco, Xcellbio can also be found online at www.xcellbio.com.

Contacts

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale