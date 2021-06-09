Home Business Wire Xairos Announces Selection into Prestigious Techstars Space Accelerator and Brand Update
Xairos Announces Selection into Prestigious Techstars Space Accelerator and Brand Update

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xairos, formerly known as Speqtral Quantum Technologies, Inc., was selected today to join the Techstars Space Accelerator Class of 2021.

Xairos provides secure and accurate timing through entangled photons, which are quantum mechanically linked particles of light.

With accuracy that is thousands of times better than existing methods, Xairos’ exclusive Quantum Clock Synchronization (QCS) technology enables better position, navigation, and timing (PNT), network efficiency, smart grids, and data fusion.

Formed in 2019 with the goal of commercializing this important technology, Xairos has established traction with US government customers.

“It is a great honor to be part of the Techstars Space Accelerator Class of 2021,” said David Mitlyng, co-founder and CEO of Xairos. “The program and rebrand are part of our strategy to develop our commercial product, which we will unveil later this year.”

“Xairos is a fantastic addition to our class,” said Dr. Jonathan Fentzke, Managing Director of Techstars. “We believe Quantum Clock Synchronization will align the world, and we are excited to help them realize their full potential.”

