X1® Extends X1 Enterprise Collect™ Platform to Include Microsoft 365

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPAdatadiscovery—X1®, the global leader in index in-place data discovery software for legal, compliance, governance and investigative purposes, today announced the extension of its leading-edge X1 Enterprise Collect Platform to include a unique and proprietary approach to eDiscovery that optimizes the process of searching, preserving and collecting data in the highly popular Microsoft 365 Outlook mail application. The addition of this new capability, powered by X1’s patented index-in-place technology, now allows X1 Enterprise Collect to perform lightning-fast, iterative search and targeted collections of MS 365 Mail in the cloud, as well as collecting Electronically Stored Information from other popular cloud data sources and across the enterprise including OneDrive, Dropbox, laptops, desktops, and network file-shares. X1’s unified interface for collections coupled with its unique index-in-place technology for both cloud-based and on-premise data sources, markedly streamlines the eDiscovery workflow for any legal, compliance or investigation matter.

“The addition of MS 365 email as a data source to our X1 Enterprise Collect platform, fully leverages our patented and proprietary technology while expanding our robust cloud data source offerings; and the addition of Mail is just the beginning with SharePoint, Teams and many more coming soon,” said Larry Gill, CEO at X1. “With X1 Enterprise Collect’s support for Dropbox, OneDrive, large network file shares, remote laptops that are either on or off network, and now MS 365 Mail, customers can use a single, unified interface for federated search and perform targeted collections from multiple data sources utilizing our unique index-in-place methodology to greatly reduce eDiscovery costs and save critical time by only collecting what you need.”

With over 300 million users, Microsoft 365 is a significant repository of Electronically Stored Information (ESI). Collecting ESI from a massive source can be a major challenge for corporations and their outside counsel and service providers if the right technology is not being utilized. Preserving the chain of custody while capturing critical metadata is fundamental to a cost-effective and defensible solution. To date, organizations have been restricted to using 3rd party cloud “connectors” that rely on a very repetitive, costly, and time-consuming bulk export of all data from MS 365. X1 Enterprise Collect fulfills a missing requirement in the market, a single solution that can index all the data in-place for rapid search and collection of targeted information, across all potential data sources in an organization for legal, compliance or investigative workflows.

“X1 Enterprise Collect gives us the distinct ability to search and collect data in-place and uniquely positions X1 customers to realize the benefits of proportionality both on-premise and with cloud-based data sources,” said John Patzakis, CLO at X1. “Through X1’s optimized approach of iterative search and targeted collection, we can now apply proportionality across the enterprise with cloud data sources including MS 365 offering clear and consistent results for effective eDiscovery.”

With X1’s unique and proprietary index and search in-place technology, the data is indexed in its host location so that organizations can rapidly access, iteratively search, and analyze ESI, enabling targeted collection and Early Case Assessment. The ability to perform collections from a unified interface, remotely, shifts the collection process to a more modern workflow with a targeted approach, avoiding unnecessary over-collection and ineffective forensic imaging practices.

The X1 Enterprise Collect Platform is available now from X1 and its global channel network in the cloud, on-premise, and with our services available on-demand. For a demonstration of the X1 Enterprise Collect Platform, contact us at sales@x1.com. For more details on this innovative solution, please visit www.x1.com/x1-enterprise-collect-platform.

