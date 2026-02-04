X‑BATT Files Patent to Advance Safer Lithium-Ion Battery Storage and Operation

Filing Marks Step Toward Safer Devices, Vehicles, and Energy Systems

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-BATT today announced it has filed a U.S. patent application covering new materials and designs aimed at improving the safety of lithium-ion batteries during assembly, transportation, operation, and storage. This innovation promotes safer and more resilient batteries in real-world conditions, ultimately focusing on lowering fire risk during deep discharge and extended storage, situations common in homes, vehicles, and warehouses.

From smartphones to EVs, lithium‑ion batteries are everywhere. Common scenarios including long-term storage, seasonal usage, transport, or delivery at low charge can introduce risk for consumers and businesses. X‑BATT’s new patent pending intellectual property is aimed at reducing those risks in everyday moments. These advances could also enable lithium‑ion battery deployment in settings where safety constraints have previously limited adoption.

“Our goal is simple: safer batteries for everyday life,” said Bill Easter, CEO of X‑BATT. “By improving safety in common situations like long‑term storage and deep discharge, we aim to give families, industry, and communities greater confidence in their devices and vehicles, and open the door to new applications where safety has been a barrier.”

The company C-BATT intends to integrate this new technology into future versions of its advanced anode material, Obsidia™, as a part of a strategy to deliver safer, high-performance, U.S.-based energy solutions. C-BATT, a joint venture between X-BATT and CONSOL Innovations, brings material science and domestic carbon resources to the forefront of battery innovations.

About X-BATT

Founded in 2019, X‑BATT® pioneers tomorrow’s energy‑storage materials through curiosity‑driven, disruptive R&D. Our mission is to advance energy‑storage material science through bold research, innovative materials development, and collaborative partnerships, delivering transformative solutions for a sustainable future. Working with industry and research partners, we move innovations from the lab to production‑relevant formats with a focus on safety, performance, and manufacturability. www.x-battinc.com

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between CONSOL Innovations and X-BATT®. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution improves battery energy density and cycle life beyond what traditional materials can offer. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources. To learn more about Obsidia™ and C-BATT’s U.S.-based energy solutions, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

