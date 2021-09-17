WurkNow Announces Series A Funding Round

Next Generation Staffing and Workforce Management Platform Provider Secures $10M to Accelerate Product Development, Growth and Market Presence

RIVERSIDE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SeriesAFunding—WurkNow, a fully-integrated, digital staffing and workforce management platform for hourly work, today announced the closing of a $10 million Series A funding round, led by Newport Beach, CA-based Newport Hayseed Group. This funding will be used to further optimize WurkNow’s user base and product offering, including investments in new product development, staff growth and scaling the company’s brand and market presence.

WurkNow’s capital raise comes after a year of immense growth, brought on by the digital acceleration the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to many businesses. Demand for WurkNow’s fully-integrated staffing and workforce management platform has surged within its client base of staffing and recruiting firms and employers that manage large, hourly workforces. Currently there are over 125,000 active employees using the platform; a year-over-year increase of 400%.

“The labor market has dramatically shifted over the past 18 months,” shared WurkNow CEO and Co-Founder, Sammy Singh. “Outdated, disparate systems tend to complicate and slow hiring efforts. The need for a tech-forward Single Platform approach to fill jobs faster is greater than ever and, as a result, we have seen an accelerated demand for the WurkNow platform.”

WurkNow’s tech-forward and data-driven approach empowers businesses to source, pool, and engage the right talent so that hiring managers can attain 100% fill rates. Behind the company’s success is a commitment to remain focused on talent, so that everyone wins.

“We understand our clients’ need to have technology that will allow them to further automate many processes and create efficiencies through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The WurkNow platform has provided the ability to do both, through continuous innovation in recruiting and matching process, seamless onboarding, and a cutting-edge mobile app to increase applicant interaction,” shared WurkNow’s CTO and Co-Founder, TJ Sehmi.

