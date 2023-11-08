Wrike Paves The Way for Efficiency With Leading Intelligent Platform for Work

Leader in collaborative work management introduces new capabilities that combine the power of data, insights, and AI to improve efficiency and deliver impactful business outcomes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced a suite of updates to its Work Intelligence® solution at the sixth annual Wrike Collaborate conference. This new feature set is designed to enhance organizations’ efficiency and productivity by aggregating and analyzing data from siloed applications, facilitating actionable insights, and providing AI-powered assistance to optimize workflows and more effortlessly execute work. The suite includes:





Wrike’s copilot for work management : This new assistant combines AI-powered workflow analysis with AI-sourced industry knowledge to deliver insights and recommendations that will allow teams to work at a higher velocity.

: This new assistant combines AI-powered analysis with AI-sourced industry knowledge to deliver insights and recommendations that will allow teams to work at a higher velocity. Wrike Datahub : This new integrated data repository brings siloed data housed outside of Wrike directly into the platform for faster, more contextual decision making.

: This new integrated data repository brings siloed data housed outside of Wrike directly into the platform for faster, more contextual decision making. Next-gen Wrike Analytics : The new Chart View and Dashboards surface intelligence in real-time and offer easy-to-build, customizable reporting to inform strategy.

: The new Chart View and Dashboards surface intelligence in real-time and offer easy-to-build, customizable reporting to inform strategy. User Attributes: These resource-forward features allow leaders to track detailed skills information about individual team members to inform planning and resourcing decisions.

The power of intelligence is reshaping and accelerating the way teams work, collaborate, and innovate. Wrike’s new product updates equip teams with increased intelligence to optimize decision making with enhanced speed and accuracy, which is particularly critical in the current business environment.

“Companies continue to look for the next evolution of work management solutions that will help boost team efficiency during uncertain economic times,” said Thomas Scott, Interim CEO at Wrike. “Over 80% of business leaders plan to invest further in AI and automation solutions to boost productivity. At Wrike, we’re focused on baking robust intelligent capabilities into our product to address the market need for solutions that can drive more intelligent work and data-driven decisions to maximize team efficiency.”

While the economic outlook is evolving, one thing remains constant: the pursuit of efficiency. According to Wrike’s 2023 Efficiency Report, more than three-quarters of business leaders have made efficiency one of their top priorities and 52% of business leaders believe that, without efficiency measures, their organization won’t survive an economic downturn.

“Efficiency has become a huge factor of how we operate as a team and we want to ensure that we are optimizing at every phase of the journey,” says Kasey Schmidt, Marketing Technology Lead at Visa Acceptance Solutions. “At an industry level, a lot of operations leaders have started to evaluate their technology stack and identify what is absolutely needed and where they are finding the most value. Wrike has been a great case study for identifying a technology that is really powerful and also an incredible partner.”

Wrike’s new features are aimed at driving that efficiency, helping organizations work smarter and giving them access to valuable and actionable data-driven insights that will increase productivity and reduce workplace stress. These features are critical to enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions while consolidating all workflows in a single source of truth:

Wrike’s copilot for work management helps users get the information they need to make informed decisions within their workflow. It sifts through large amounts of data across Wrike-managed projects, tasks, workflows and documents, incorporating knowledge from external data sources, such as widely available Large Language Models, to help users follow up on tasks, create project proposals, and even automate repetitive work. Customers will soon have the ability to communicate with Wrike’s copilot for work management through chat using natural language prompts, helping them prioritize key initiatives and save time. Wrike built this feature with efficiency in mind, enabling customers to make more data-informed decisions based on timely insights anywhere in their workflow.

Wrike Datahub allows teams to focus on work with all of the necessary context at their fingertips by bringing data previously stored in spreadsheets, databases, and other data sources, directly into Wrike’s platform. Wrike Datahub functions like a data repository and streamlines access to critical information like inventory lists, digital files, physical assets, budgets, or other pertinent data streams, all in one place without disturbing the flow and execution of work. This cuts wasted efforts and eliminates the need to toggle and search between multiple applications, providing customers with up-to-date information quickly for easier decision making right in their workflow.

Next-gen Wrike Analytics offers all new intuitive and customizable dashboards and charts that significantly improve time to insights and enable quick discovery of bottlenecks and inefficiencies, without the need for technical analyst skills. Dashboards provide a bird’s eye look across teams and projects, and charts allow both leadership and knowledge workers to slice and dice data for an at-a-glance snapshot of core activities. Dashboards can be configured to show team progress, risks, cost, and alignment to budget, work and resource distribution, and impact all in one place. Once they are set up, the data flows in real time, allowing teams to make intelligent decisions based on live data and insights that span a portfolio of projects and workflows.

User Attributes gives teams a more efficient way to plan and manage resources. With User Attributes, managers can set up and track detailed information about any Wrike user – professional skills, languages spoken, location, availability, organizational relationships and hierarchies, and more – and leverage this data to make better planning and resourcing decisions. With Skills Management leaders can also identify skill gaps and pinpoint training and development opportunities for professional growth, and with Wrike Resource Management they can allocate team resources more efficiently, enabling smart capacity and hiring planning.

“With efficiency at the center of everything, it’s pivotal that the next generation of workplace technology allows teams to cut duplicative effort, optimize resource allocation, and get better visibility,” said Alexey Korotich, VP of Product at Wrike. “We’re excited to take Wrike to the next level of platform intelligence through innovative features that enable our customers to do their best work.”

