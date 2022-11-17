Wrike Named A Leader In Collaborative Work Management Tools By Independent Research Firm

Wrike Receives Highest Possible Scores in Nine Criteria, including Ability to Support Asset Creation, Collaboration Capabilities, and Innovation Roadmap

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, which evaluated 13 companies in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Wrike received the highest possible score of 5.0 in nine criteria, including ability to manage complex projects, ability to create work types, collaboration capabilities, and work analytics.





“We believe our position as a Leader underscores the strength of our newly launched platform, Wrike Lightspeed,” says Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. “The Forrester Wave™ notes three key areas that CWM customers should look for in a provider, all of which we think our platform addresses. Those include supporting a wide range of work types for activity management, managing work at scale in terms of capacity and complexity, and improving analytics and work visualization.

“As one of the earliest vendors in the collaborative work management space, we have drawn on more than 15 years of technical expertise and rich customer data to build an offering that stands up as an intuitive, versatile, and scalable work management solution,” Filev continues. “We will continue to evolve our product to meet the needs of the market and help our customers tackle the Dark Matter of Work, which can negatively impact both the bottom line and employee retention. We’re honored that we have been acknowledged by Forrester, which has named us a Leader in CWM tools.”

According to the report, “Wrike is a good choice for organizations seeking robust, but easy-to-use, project management tools.” Wrike received the highest possible scores in the criteria of ability to create work types and ability to manage complex projects. The platform was also recognized with the highest possible score in the collaboration capabilities criteria. In addition, the Forrester report gave Wrike the highest possible scores in the innovation roadmap and planned enhancements criteria. Wrike believes this echoes its focus on delivering an accelerated product roadmap as a newly independent organization.

The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, authored by Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Margo Visitacion, notes in its vendor profile of Wrike, “[Wrike] is one of the earliest entrants in the CWM market and possesses a mature offering that serves both small teams and enterprise implementations,” and “Wrike’s strategy is to support universal workflows with autonomous teams…Wrike’s strengths include asset creation and management, project management, collaboration, and performance management.”

The Forrester Wave™ is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware, and services markets and serves as a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace.​​

To receive complimentary access to The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, visit: https://www.wrike.com/ebook-forrester-wave-2022/

